Lieneke (64) wanted to grow old together in Tanzania, now she is going alone: ​​’I am now living our dream’

Henny died in 2017, seven years ago now. She stood there and watched, but was so grateful that she was there when he went. “I stayed with him. With him until the end.”

How it went: Henny collapsed at home in the driveway. Lieneke was not at home, he crawled into the house, on his hands and knees, and called 911 himself. A heart attack, the doctors in the hospital said, and Henny said so himself, because: he came round again. Lieneke chuckles: “The doctors thought his brain was damaged because his speech was unclear. But when I came in and heard him, I saw it immediately: he had no brain damage, he didn’t have his dentures, his teeth, in.”

She remembers they had fun in that hospital. Yes, of course, they were scared to death, ‘I was so terribly scared’, Henny had said to her, and Lieneke had nodded, ‘I know, I know’, but then Lieneke had said to him: It’ll be fine. You’ll stay.” “And that’s what it looked like, according to the doctors. I leisurely went home to get some things for him, he had to stay a while for an examination by the neurologist, I fed the animals, We lived in the back, had goats, pot-bellied pigs, rabbits, a dog.”

“Then I went to the hospital and when I wanted to open the cupboard next to his bed, he accidentally pulled the other side – that drawer could go both ways. So that cupboard shot into the air with a bang, so we shoot like this laughing out loud. I throw some more socks and underwear in the drawer, we’re still giggling a bit, I turn to him and see that he’s having another fit.”