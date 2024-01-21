Lienhart replacement: Freiburg borrows ex-Rapid youth footballer

#Lienhart #replacement #Freiburg #borrows #exRapid #youth #footballer

SC Freiburg has to do without ÖFB legionnaire Philipp Lienhart for an indefinite period of time. The Austrian had to undergo surgery due to adductor problems (all information >>>).

Now the Breisgauers are hitting Lienhart’s position on the transfer market. Attila Szalai is on loan from TSG Hoffenheim until the summer of 2024. “We have found a very good solution for our current situation. Attila has international experience and can help us immediately,” explains sports director Klemens Hartenbach.

The 26-year-old only made five appearances for TSG this season. “I’ve got a lot planned for this year with the upcoming European Championships in Germany and I’ll do my best for it. I’m really looking forward to my new colleagues and the challenges with the sports club,” said the defensive man.

Training in Vienna

Continue reading…