Lienhart replacement: Freiburg borrows ex-Rapid youth footballer

#Lienhart #replacement #Freiburg #borrows #exRapid #youth #footballer

SC Freiburg has to do without ÖFB legionnaire Philipp Lienhart for an indefinite period of time. The Austrian had to undergo surgery due to adductor problems (all information >>>).

Now the Breisgauers are hitting Lienhart’s position on the transfer market. Attila Szalai is on loan from TSG Hoffenheim until the summer of 2024. “We have found a very good solution for our current situation. Attila has international experience and can help us immediately,” explains sports director Klemens Hartenbach.

The 26-year-old only made five appearances for TSG this season. “I’ve got a lot planned for this year with the upcoming European Championships in Germany and I’ll do my best for it. I’m really looking forward to my new colleagues and the challenges with the sports club,” said the defensive man.

Training in Vienna

Continue reading…

Also Read:  Alianza Lima: Coach of Once Caldas committed a tremendous blooper and confused the blue and white fans with those of Sporting Cristal | Lima Alliance

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Weather forecast for Monday January 22, 2024
Weather forecast for Monday January 22, 2024
Posted on
a new process! Why was she sued + she is being asked for a million euros
a new process! Why was she sued + she is being asked for a million euros
Posted on
Lienhart replacement: Freiburg borrows ex-Rapid youth footballer
Lienhart replacement: Freiburg borrows ex-Rapid youth footballer
Posted on
When you get older How do our bodies and minds change?
When you get older How do our bodies and minds change?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News