Life imprisonment for GTA 6 leak! The court was uncompromising towards the well-known hacker – SMARTmania.cz

The main character responsible for leaking GTA 6 footage has been sentenced

18-year-old Arion Kurtaj will spend the rest of his life in a psychiatric hospital

Kurtaj hacked Rockstar from a hotel room via a TV, smartphone and streaming device

It doesn’t pay to reveal someone else’s secret. Especially when the act can be described as theft and you cause someone millions of dollars in damage. The case surrounding the leaks of the GTA 6 video game from the Rockstar Games studio has a sad ending for a hacker who is signed under illegal activity. In court, he imposed an exceptional sentence.

Punishment for GTA 6 hackers

On Thursday, a British court in London decided that 18-year-old Arion Kurtaj, who appears on the Internet as part of the hacker gang Lapsus$, is a great threat to the public by his actions and is determined to continue to carry out illegal cybercriminal activities.

In an attempt to avoid the possible risks that the person of Kurtaj represents, the court decided that the offender will be placed in a psychiatric hospital with security. At the moment, the official sentence is life, however, specialized doctors will monitor the mental state of the offender, and if there is a significant improvement, there is a chance of his release. The BBC reported about it.

During Thursday’s court hearing, it was heard that young Kurtaj suffers from an autism spectrum disorder and was violent while in custody, the police even recorded several cases of injury or damage to other people’s property.

In addition to Rockstar, he also robbed Uber, he led the attack from a hotel room

The hacker allegedly broke into Rockstar’s servers, where he allegedly stole 90 footage of various lengths from the pre-production version of the video game Grand Theft Auto 6. Under the name of the Lapsus$ gang, he then threatened the creators with sharing the stolen data, which he actually did. According to the claims of the victims, he caused damage of at least 5 million dollars (about 111 million crowns).

It is also curious how Kurtaj managed to hack Rockstar. This happened shortly after his release from custody in an American hotel, where he was supposed to be supervised by the local police. In addition, she confiscated his laptop and phone. However, the hacker managed to get hold of a smartphone, keyboard and mouse, and subsequently hacked into Rockstar directly from the hotel room via a TV, Amazon Fire Stick streaming device and smartphone.

In addition to this illegal action, Kurtaj with the aforementioned “equipment” also participated in attacks on the servers of Nvidia and the American transport giant Uber. According to the BBC, the perpetrator should have caused at least another 5 million dollars in damage to these entities. Another young man, a 17-year-old member of the hacker gang Lapsus$, was tried together with Kurtaj. He was sentenced to 18 months of community service and banned from using VPNs.

