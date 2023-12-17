Life in Hong Kong｜A Hong Kong drifter rents a bed for $3,300 and has 30 roommates in 7 years. She laments that she regrets coming to Hong Kong but “can’t go back” – Qing Bao – Family – Hot Topics

#Life #Hong #KongA #Hong #Kong #drifter #rents #bed #roommates #years #laments #regrets #coming #Hong #Kong #Qing #Bao #Family #Hot #Topics

She left her hometown just to improve her life. A mainland “Hong Kong drifter” came to Hong Kong alone 9 years ago. She said that she had been working as a “director” for 7 years, renting a shared flat with others for NT$3,000 per month, and could only sleep in There is only one bed in the living room, and so far more than 30 roommates have been changed. Most of them chose to return home because they could not bear the pressure of life in Hong Kong. She admitted that she regretted coming to Hong Kong to pursue her career, but she “cannot go back.”

Ding Penghui, who came to Hong Kong from the Mainland, shared his nine-year experience in Hong Kong in Xiaohongshu. He said that he went to the Chinese University of Hong Kong to study for a master’s degree in 2014 and stayed in Hong Kong to work after graduation. His first job was to invite passers-by on the street to raise funds for charity. He joked, “I greet 300 people every day, and 99% of them reject me. In the past three years, I have been rejected by more than 300,000 people.” She recalled that she stood on the street for 10 hours a day and her monthly salary was only NT$12,000. Despite this, she could only endure it.

“Sometimes when I’m really tired, I take a nap in the public toilet.”

Self-deprecating “the poorest million Internet celebrities in the country”

Ding Penghui said that the biggest reason for staying in Hong Kong at that time was because he was “poor and needed to eat.” It wasn’t until 2019 that she switched to insurance, but unfortunately the epidemic hit her performance. At that time, someone tried to persuade her to go back to China, but she admitted that she “could not go back” because the people around her had married and had stable jobs and lives, but she was still ups and downs. Later, she took advantage of her free time during the epidemic to share the struggle stories of Hong Kong people through her social media account. In the past two years, she accumulated more than 5 million fans and gradually became famous. However, she still mocked herself as “the poorest millionaire Internet celebrity in the country.”

Rent $3,300 per month for 7 years

She has been in Hong Kong for 7 of the 9 years she has shared a 388-square-foot “3-bedroom, 1-living room” apartment. She still sleeps in a corner of the living room with a monthly rent of NT$3,300, divided only by a curtain that is 0.8 meters wide and 1.9 meters long. Single bed. There is a small desk under the bed, and the entire working and sleeping area only takes up about 21 feet of the living room area. She recalled that she had been working as a “director” for seven years and had had more than 30 roommates so far. Most of the roommates who quit renting at that time were unable to bear the pressure of life in Hong Kong and decided to return to China.

Frankly regretting coming to Hong Kong

When talking about her family, she said frankly, “I know that one day I will regret coming to Hong Kong.” She said that she had been away from home for many years and lost a lot of time with her parents. At the same time, after learning that her mother was ill, she still chose to stay in Hong Kong.

“But I have no choice. Coming from a humble background is not a shame. Ordinary people also have the opportunity to make a difference in life. I believe that perseverance and hard work can change life.”

