Life will soon begin in the “Rainis” block

A little differently. At the opening of the first reconstructed building of the creative and digital quarter “Rainis” at Raini Street 25, the traditional ribbon was not cut, but, taking into account that this is the territory of the former factory, a rebar was clamped. This was done by the representative of the builder, SIA “Woltec”, Āirts Bērziņš. Photo: Jānis Gabrāns

The reconstruction of the first building in the future creative and digital quarter “Rainis” was implemented within the planned period, including the allocated funding. The first application for rental premises was completed this week, and lease agreements will be signed with the first tenants already next week.

At the time of the opening of the building at Raina Street 25, the head of “Skola6”, Amanda Striľele, who is also in charge of the future creative quarter, did not hide that a lot of work had been invested in a short time to completely change this place so that creative industries could develop here.

Remembering the moment when the last tour of the old premises took place in the spring, the day before the start of reconstruction, and entering now, she says that the feelings are difficult to formulate: “There is life, movement all the time in the Skola6 building, here – clean, white rooms. This is unusual for me, so I want life to start here as soon as possible. I am excited about the tenants that have applied, I am sure that this place will settle in perfectly. It is certain that there will be no free rooms.”

Seeing the interest in renting the premises, A. Striľele points out that the project has been successful, because there are cities where such premises are still empty, half-empty after a year. In the reconstructed building, eight rooms with an area of ​​42 to 98 square meters are available, of which one is for co-creation, and seven are for rent. Applications have been received for almost all rooms, so far only one or two remain free, but a new call will be announced in the near future.

“In the first call for rental premises, we focused directly on the creative and digital industries, but the premises for which applications were not received will also be open to entrepreneurs representing other industries, except for those that are not supported, such as gambling, wholesale and retail trade, the financial sector , the public sector,” explains A. Striľele.

At the opening, the chairman of the county council, Jānis Rozenbergs, emphasized that the successful occupancy of this building will be a good incentive for the next round of reconstruction of the adjacent Rainiņa 27 building. According to him, the revitalization of the block could contribute to the emergence of a new center of urban activities.

The rusting facade of the building has caused discussions in Cesis, but A. Striľele draws parallels with the fact that there was once a production building here and the facade is like a reference to the tin caps produced by the company of the Society of the Blind.

Gatis Bergsons, the architect of the “Būvprojekts” company, admits that it was easy to work, because the client wrote everything very carefully, how everything should be: “If we talk about the facade, it was indicated that there should be something contradictory. I agree that it is debatable, but if we assume that there was originally a factory here, somehow they wanted to preserve it.”

When reconstructing the building, it preserved the historical features, which gives an idea of ​​what it was like before. Exposed brick walls, other constructions are visible, indicating the production that once took place.

A. Striegele explains that the premises have been simply decorated so that the potential tenant can adapt the premises to their needs: “We give the premises to the tenants as a blank page where they can make the necessary improvements, creating an environment where they will feel good. In my opinion, this is exactly what will create the aura of these buildings, also of the entire block, and it would not be right if we had already assembled everything according to our own will.”

The total cost of the reconstruction project was 2.3 million euros, of which 1.03 million euros were covered by the European Regional Development Fund. As part of the project, the section of Raina Street from Noliktavas Street to the roundabout was also reconstructed.