Liga 1 2024 signings: Who will be the footballer who will play at the Catholic University of Ecuador with a move to Peruvian football?

Foreign soccer player who played in Peruvian soccer will have Kevin Quevedo as a teammate at the Catholic University of Ecuador. Who is it about?

Kevin Quevedo will play with José Fajardo at the Catholic University of Ecuador | I RELEASE

A few weeks ago the news was surprising that the Peruvian soccer player, Kevin Quevedo It would be the brand new reinforcement of Catholic University of Ecuador after belonging to Deportivo Garcilaso during the 2023 season. The signing took place at the request of Argentine coach Jorge Célico who coached former forward Alianza Lima in the ‘Piece of Heaven’ during the last campaign.

However, the addition of the 26-year-old player would not be the only one for 2024; Well, according to journalist César Luis Merlo, a figure with experience in Cusco FC will be one of the new ‘trailers’ of the ‘Little Blue Train’. We are referring to the Panamanian striker and national team, Jose Fajardowho promises to partner with Quevedo.

José Fajardo will be a new soccer player for the Catholic University of Ecuador

“Panamanian striker José Fajardo will play for Universidad Católica. A national team player who recently moved to DC United, he arrives on loan for one year from Independiente in his country and with various purchase options,” the aforementioned communicator reported on his social networks.

José Fajardo will play at the Catholic University of Ecuador

José Fajardo: What clubs did you play for?

  • Columbus C-3FC
  • Atlético Independiente
  • Al Kawkab
  • Equity
  • October 9
  • Cusco FC
  • DC United
How much is José Fajardo worth?

José Fajardo and his value on the market according to Transfermarkt

According to the prestigious portal Transfer marketthe value of Panamanian José Fajardo is 750 thousand euros in the transfer market at 30 years old. However, he got the highest rating from him when he played for Ecuador’s Nueve de Octubre.

