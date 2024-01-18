Liga MX | André-Pierre Gignac scores his 200th goal with Tigres and joins a select group in Mexican soccer

#Liga #AndréPierre #Gignac #scores #200th #goal #Tigres #joins #select #group #Mexican #soccer

The front Andre Pierre Gignac continues to write his name with golden letters in the history of the Liga MX. This Wednesday, the Frenchman signed the Tigres’ 1-2 victory over León and scored his 200th goal with the northern shirt, thus joining a select group of Aztec football.

Gignac joins a historic Mexican soccer list

By scoring his 200th goal with the Tigers, Andre Pierre Gignacclimbed to the third place of the footballers with the most goals in a single team in the Liga MX; He is only behind legends like José Saturnino Cardozo o Jared Borgetti.

The Guaraní Prince leads this list thanks to the 257 so many who scored with the Red Devils of Toluca; On the second step the Desert Fox appeared with 205 celebrations with the Santos Laguna Warriors shirt.

In third place it already appears Andre Pierre Gignac and his 200 goals with Tigres; behind the French are: Carlos Hermosillo with 198 goals in Cruz Azul; while the top-5 is completed by Luis Roberto Alves Zague with 188 goals in America.

Other figures of Mexican soccer that appear further down the steps with Evanivaldo Castro Cabinho and his 172 goals in Pumas; Ricardo Peláez with 160 in Pumas; Omar Bravo and Salvador Reyes in Chivas with 159 and 156, respectively. Cuauhtémoc Blanco He also claims to be part of the list with 153 points in America.

Gignac, Tigres’ historic scorer

For several tournaments, Andre Pierre Gignac He left his mark in the history of the Tigers by surpassing the mark of 104 goals by Tomas Boy and thus become the top scorer of the northern team.

André-Pierre Gignac celebrates a with against Cruz Azul.

Azael Rodriguez / Getty

With 200 targets, Gignac He occupies the place of honor among the scorers of the U of Nuevo León; behind the Gaul are Tomas Boya club legend with 104; Walter Gaitan He occupies third place with 80 goals; Lucas Lobos got 68; the fifth place is for the Peruvian Geronimo Barbadillo con 61.

Andre Pierre Gignac will be the top scorer in the history of Tigers for a long time, since the only active footballers with goals in the northern team are the Chilean Eduardo Vargas with 42 and the Mexican Alan Pulido At 40, however, it is very difficult for them to have a new stage in the club and manage to score more than 150 goals.