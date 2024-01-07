Light at the end of the tunnel! This is the deadline for which Leones would wait for Harold Ramírez

#Light #tunnel #deadline #Leones #wait #Harold #Ramírez

Around the Caracas Lions there was a lot of expectation for this Round Robin after the organization’s procedures for bringing back the well-known Harold Ramírez were reported. The champion bats with the long-haired in the 2018/2019 season of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP).

However, The Colombian has not yet been able to join the pack due to the procedures and waiting for your visa to enter the country; in this sense, constant have been the questions about the possible arrival date of the big league Tampa Bay Rays.

About, This Sunday, Juan Carlos Escobar, president of the capital, pointed out that Ramírez’s arrival is expected on Monday the 8th, but no later than Tuesday the 9th; After that period, the executive himself indicated the slugger would be “practically ruled out.”

Hours before, through his account on the social network Instagram, Harold Andrés uploaded a photo to his stories wearing the Lions shirt. Furthermore, in the Colombian Professional Baseball League, his team, Caimanes de Barranquilla, only requires one more award. to take the title, They have a 3-1 advantage over Vaqueros de Montería; Both circumstances can undoubtedly be interpreted as positive signs.

For the matchday of this January 7, Caracas presented itself with a record of 2 wins and 2 losseshaving to face the only undefeated team in the current stage of the tournament, Tiburones de La Guaira.

Until now, The Caracas offense in the Round Robin is last in collective batting average (.226), on-base percentage (.312), OPS (.706), unstoppable (31), RBI along with Bravos de Margarita (13) and first in strikeouts with Cardenales de Lara (26), so Having a proven bat like Ramírez’s becomes a priority.

When the New Granada native obtained the batting title he did so with .381 pointsquite far from his closest follower, Franklin Barreto who left .352.