Light chocolate salami, the very light version of the famous dessert even better than the original but much less caloric

How to prepare a tasty chocolate salami in a lighter and better version than the original one.

Il chocolate salami it is a classic dessert of uncertain origins, probably born at the beginning of the twentieth century in Portugal, while the Italian version, however, seems to have been developed in Sicily.

Today, it is perhaps one of the most appreciated desserts by both adults and children even if people often avoid making it at home because ingredients are used in the preparation. raw eggs which, as many already know, can cause a series of even serious diseases such as salmonellosis.

But don’t worry, because what we want to propose today is a version which, in addition to being much lighter than the original, does not involve the use of eggs and therefore there is no health risk.

Furthermore, as ingredients we will use erythritol instead of sugar, together with low-fat ricotta or, alternatively, Greek yogurt can also be used.

Ingredients

240 g of low-fat ricotta or Greek yogurt

260 g in plasmon

100 g of erythritol

120 g of 70% dark chocolate

30 g of bitter cocoa powder

The recipe for light chocolate salami

Let’s start there preparation of light chocolate salami dissolving the dark chocolate in water bath. If we don’t have the appropriate tool for melting the chocolate, then we heat the water in a saucepan and then put another saucepan inside with the chocolate inside. Stir occasionally until it has completely dissolved.

In a fairly large bowl mix together the ricotta and erythritol. When the erythritol has completely dissolved, we also add the cocoa and the melted chocolate then we work until they are incorporated into the dough. At this point we roughly break the plasmon biscuits and add them to the dough and then mix gently to avoid pulverizing them, but trying to distribute them evenly.

We transfer the mixture into a sheet of baking paper and wrap it, trying to give it the typical salami shape. Finally we seal the edges by rolling up the ends of the baking paper like you do with candy paper.

In the classic version the chocolate salami is placed in the freezer and then taken out a few minutes before being brought to the table, however this light version only needs to rest in the refrigerator for about 4 hours, but it will be ready to enjoy when needed. If there is any leftover, keep it closed in the refrigerator for a maximum of a couple of days.

