Light chocolate salami, the very light version of the famous dessert even better than the original but much less caloric

#Light #chocolate #salami #light #version #famous #dessert #original #caloric
Light chocolate salami recipe. Streetfoodnews.it

How to prepare a tasty chocolate salami in a lighter and better version than the original one.

Il chocolate salami it is a classic dessert of uncertain origins, probably born at the beginning of the twentieth century in Portugal, while the Italian version, however, seems to have been developed in Sicily.

Today, it is perhaps one of the most appreciated desserts by both adults and children even if people often avoid making it at home because ingredients are used in the preparation. raw eggs which, as many already know, can cause a series of even serious diseases such as salmonellosis.

But don’t worry, because what we want to propose today is a version which, in addition to being much lighter than the original, does not involve the use of eggs and therefore there is no health risk.

Furthermore, as ingredients we will use erythritol instead of sugar, together with low-fat ricotta or, alternatively, Greek yogurt can also be used.

Ingredients

  • 240 g of low-fat ricotta or Greek yogurt
  • 260 g in plasmon
  • 100 g of erythritol
  • 120 g of 70% dark chocolate
  • 30 g of bitter cocoa powder

The egg-free chocolate salami recipe. Streetfoodnews.it

The recipe for light chocolate salami

Let’s start there preparation of light chocolate salami dissolving the dark chocolate in water bath. If we don’t have the appropriate tool for melting the chocolate, then we heat the water in a saucepan and then put another saucepan inside with the chocolate inside. Stir occasionally until it has completely dissolved.

Also Read:  At the municipal council of Frontignan, there were the files, but above all the extras

In a fairly large bowl mix together the ricotta and erythritol. When the erythritol has completely dissolved, we also add the cocoa and the melted chocolate then we work until they are incorporated into the dough. At this point we roughly break the plasmon biscuits and add them to the dough and then mix gently to avoid pulverizing them, but trying to distribute them evenly.

We transfer the mixture into a sheet of baking paper and wrap it, trying to give it the typical salami shape. Finally we seal the edges by rolling up the ends of the baking paper like you do with candy paper.

In the classic version the chocolate salami is placed in the freezer and then taken out a few minutes before being brought to the table, however this light version only needs to rest in the refrigerator for about 4 hours, but it will be ready to enjoy when needed. If there is any leftover, keep it closed in the refrigerator for a maximum of a couple of days.

Continue Reading

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

BREAKING USR Senator Anca Dragu, appointed governor of the National Bank of the Republic of Moldova / She took the oath to obtain Moldovan citizenship on Friday
BREAKING USR Senator Anca Dragu, appointed governor of the National Bank of the Republic of Moldova / She took the oath to obtain Moldovan citizenship on Friday
Posted on
A new drama rocked Levski – Gol
A new drama rocked Levski – Gol
Posted on
what it is, limits and target group
what it is, limits and target group
Posted on
Osaka: Student who died at after-school day care service went missing 4 years ago. Facility did not report to parents, etc. | NHK
Osaka: Student who died at after-school day care service went missing 4 years ago. Facility did not report to parents, etc. | NHK
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News