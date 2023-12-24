Light Christmas parties: what to eat to stay fit

#Light #Christmas #parties #eat #stay #fit

The Christmas binge is upon us. What to do to avoid guilt and enjoy the most anticipated party of the year? The first thing not to do is that of The Jackal who, in a hilarious video launched on the web these days, at the shared declaration of hating Christmas, end up bingeing on Pandoro. Another piece of advice not to follow is: Pilar Fogliatiwhich in the series on Netflix, I hate Christmas, he would be better off taking care of his heart problems rather than dinner for the entire extended family. So we asked Federica Patrinicola, nutritional biologist, expert in mindful eating, intuitive eating and food education and re-education (her profile on IG, Mangiabene_sentirsibene is followed by over 14k) what to do before, during and after Christmas lunch.

Honor Christmas, without sacrifices

«It is normal to enjoy Christmas gastronomy, it is sacrosanct to honor the desire to eat different things even if more elaborate, but it is equally important to ensure that the Christmas holidays do not begin in early December with company dinners and end on January 10th after the Befana », alerts Federica Patrinicola. «We must therefore start again from the consumption of vegetables, unless they are battered and fried, and bring legumes back into fashion as a protein source, without necessarily having to change the Christmas lunch or Christmas Eve dinner». Which translated in simple terms means: «Happy mind, quiet life and moderate diet, a phrase that derives from the principles of the Salerno medical school, considered the first and most important medical institution in Europe in the Middle Ages». Founded in the 9th century, the school is considered by many scholars to be a prototype of modern universities, the foundation of the today maligned “Mediterranean diet”.

Let’s not transform the “hottest” period of the year into a period of effort for everything we eat. The difference is always made by the long term and never by 10 days of carefreeness almost programmed by tradition… and since everything is planned we try not to plan this too, that is, the serenity that one could have in conviviality, the one that today we sometimes forget: welcome, feel and live. (The conscious guide for the holidays – that makes your smile contagious!)

A scene from I hate Christmas the series on Netflix with Pilar Fogliati.

Satisfied with gusto, but get moving!

«It’s true, according to the data, overweight people are increasing, but the truth is that once upon a time we ate lots of legumes, very small quantities of cheese, fish was present two or three times, meat even less, because it was stuff for the rich. Life was once even more active, and it cannot be compared to our lifestyle. But even today the Mediterranean diet that made us famous is the only true diet that has a scientific basis: eat fruit and vegetables in large quantities, because they represent a box of very precious micronutrients and make us satiated, without wanting to eat without hunger or to take refuge in comfort foods which, repeated over time, are bad, even for our mental health. And then, among the basics, there is also that of maintaining an active lifestyle, regardless of sporting activity, get moving!

What to eat from New Year to Christmas

A dietary model to follow, therefore, but not only before Christmas and after Christmas. «But from New Year to Christmas, that is, the whole year so as to arrive at festive occasions in a conscious way, without prior fasting», underlines the Patrinicola. «During Christmas lunch, make sure you have plenty of jugs of water, they help you feel full; moderate the use of alcohol, sugary drinks and eat what you want, without exaggerating”. As long as you arrive at the holidays without worries, neither before nor after. “It’s not worth the salad before and the binge after, because you get the opposite result.” The same goes for leftovers. “It’s not that you have to eat everything but you can think of doing some good by giving them to those in need or freezing the excess portions.” Immediately after lunch the advice is not to lie down on the sofa in front of the TV watching period films, but to go out for a walk. Rain, wind, snow or whatever it is. Luckily the weather this year predicts sunshine across the entire peninsula… Have a good (moderate) feast everyone!

(In the gallery some tips plus three recipes taken from The conscious guide for the holidays – that makes your smile contagious! edited by: Dr. Federica Patrinicola Dr. Laura Giordano The entire proceeds from sales will be donated to Nutritionists Without Borders).