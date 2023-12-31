Light events at the Open Air Museum and the Botanical Garden of the University of Warsaw will also await visitors on January 1

#Light #events #Open #Air #Museum #Botanical #Garden #University #Warsaw #await #visitors #January

“Garden of Winter Light. “Trejdeviņi” will be available to visitors both on January 1 and throughout the week until January 5, and the last working day of the light garden will be January 7. On January 6, the “Winter Light Garden” will not be available to visitors. The “Winter Mischiefs” light festival, on the other hand, will invite everyone to visit every day from January 1 until Sunday – January 14.

It has already been reported that the fifth “Winter Light Garden” walking trail is open in December and January at the Ethnographic Open-Air Museum of Latvia. This time, the creative team of the walk and the Latvian light artists invite visitors on an extraordinary journey through thirty-nine worlds of wonder – Latvian songs, fables, beliefs and fairy tales will serve as inspiration for the light installations, which are intertwined in one big fabulous journey, allowing you to experience the miracle of Solstice. Tickets available –

From December 20 to January 14, a new light festival “Ziemas nedarbi” is taking place in the Botanical Garden of LU. Authors who participated in the creation of the Light Festival have participated in the realization of the Winter Light Garden, the “Staro Rīga” light festival, the “Illuminated Liepāja” walk, the “Dream” light show and many other Latvian light events. The Light Festival is becoming a unified light walking trail – a colorful winter adventure with lights, poetry and actors, installations and music, video projections and lasers.With the motto “Don’t let joy fall into hibernation!” The authors of the light festival invite visitors of all ages to the LU Botanical Garden. Tickets are available –