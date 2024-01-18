Light focaccia pizza ready in 15 minutes, I prepare them when I have little time and a lot of hunger and I don’t gain weight

#Light #focaccia #pizza #ready #minutes #prepare #time #lot #hunger #dont #gain #weight

Pizza focaccia – ifood

It’s not a pizza, it’s not scones, it’s a mix between these two goodies. Light and super delicious, light pizza focaccine can be prepared in an instant.

Have you ever heard of light focaccia pizza? A mix of two of the best and tastiest foods ever. Few can resist a good pizza, and what about the fragrant and fragrant focaccia.

Putting these two foods together is a dream come true. And they are not only good, but they are prepared in a very short time, just 15 minutes plus rest which however is not a long leavening as for classic preparations.

They have a stringy and delicious filling, you can cook them directly in the pan for a last minute dinner, or alternatively you can cook in a fan oven at 200 degrees for 20 minutes or in an air fryer at 180 degrees for 15 minutes.

Everyone will go crazy for it, let’s see what you need and how to prepare it. The doses we are going to indicate are for 8 scones, so you can vary depending on how many pieces you need.

Light focaccine pizza: what you need

To prepare 8 pieces of these excellent light focaccia pizzas you will need 200 g of flour, 150 g of Greek yogurt (you can also use normal yogurt but you will have to increase the flour), 2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, half a teaspoon of bicarbonate of soda and salt to taste

For what concern stuffed instead we suggest 150 g of tomato paste, 120 g of cooked ham and 120 g of stringy cheese, but you can use whatever you want, for example pesto, cotto and cheese.

How to prepare pizza focaccine – ifood (screen video Instagram)

How they prepare

Il procedure preparing these delicious light pizza focaccine is very simple and quick. Pour the flour, bicarbonate of soda, salt and oil into a bowl, work the yogurt with a spoon to soften it and add it to the other ingredients then mix first with a fork and then with your hands until you obtain a smooth and homogeneous mixture. the clean bowl. After letting the dough rest for about 20 minutes, divide it into 8 equal parts, shape into balls and roll them out with a rolling pin into very thin discs.

Place a little tomato paste in the center of each disc and roll it out, a few strips of cooked ham and pieces of cheese, then fold the edges towards the center, sealing well. Press again with the rolling pin to adhere and cook in the oven or air fryer according to the times and degrees indicated previously, paying attention to the cooking. If you opt for the pan it will take about 7 – 8 minutes per side but after forming the crust, cover with a lid and finish cooking over a low heat, so that the sides are also cooked to perfection.

