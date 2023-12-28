Light in a Starry Night – Kompasiana.com

December 28, 2023 22:27 |

Updated: December 28, 2023 22:29

Poetry. Illustration source: PEXELS/icon0.com

In the silent night, the stars shine,
Their light embroiders a love story.
The warm embrace of the night, beseeching the lonely heart,
Love grows in every star that crosses the sky.

In the dark sky, stretching far and wide,
The two of us share secrets among countless stars.
The night witnessed a thousand whispers of love,
In silence, the stars sing our song.

Like a meteor that flashes by with a beautiful flash,
Our love sped away, carving memories in the night sky.
Together with the stars, we dance in silence,
Carving an eternal story in the night that never fades.

The stars are silent witnesses to our secrets,
They keep countless stories of love.
In the still night, the stars guide our steps,
United in the light of eternity, our love shines brightly.

So many stars, so many stories,
However, our love is the only one that shines the most.
The night is a witness of eternal love,
Among the stars, we find eternity.

