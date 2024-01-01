Light therapy, the solution to seasonal depression?

#Light #therapy #solution #seasonal #depression

Do you know light therapy? Often called “light therapy”, discovered and used for the first time in 1984 in clinical psychiatry, this technique had been implemented to treat seasonal depression. The discovery, and therefore the invention of light therapy, comes down to Norman E. Rosenthal and colleagues at the National Institute of Mental Health in the United States. In winter, we lack natural light, which helps us produce certain hormones. Light therapy is not only a source of additional light in winter. It’s a boost of energy for your moods, and a natural boost to boost your well-being. When the Sun shines less, there is an artificial but medically recognized way to benefit from the benefits of its light. Discovery.

What is light therapy?

The use of light to “heal” is undoubtedly not new, the first civilizations were already exposing themselves to rays for their care. In winter, there is less light and this causes seasonal depression in many of us, although it may go unnoticed. Do you want nothing or want to give up everything? It may be the fault of your internal biological clock which is disrupted by lack of light. Light therapy also has other benefits which have already been proven by doctors: better healing, strengthened immunity or even smoother convalescence.

A woman practicing a light therapy session. Photo credit: Amazon video screenshot

How does light therapy work?

During less bright seasons, i.e. fall and winter, the sun tends to hide. For our body, this is a sign of an increase in melatonin, and therefore decreases in energy. Furthermore, it also causes an increase in serotonin, a neurotransmitter in the central nervous system, which affects mood. The increase in one and the decrease in the other causes a disruption of the biological clock, causing temporary depressive disorders. By exposing yourself to a certain type and intensity of light on a daily basis, light therapy helps rebalance these two components and to erase the temporary disturbances due to this lack of light. When light enters the eyes, it plays the role of regulator of circadian rhythms which are, normally, synchronized with the rhythm of a 24-hour day. Consequently, if there is a lack of light, these rhythms are disrupted and trigger, for example, difficulty falling asleep or insomnia.

How to practice light therapy at home?

There are a plethora of light therapy lamps sold on the Internet or in wellness-related stores. However, be careful! To be effective, the light spectrum produced by the lamp (without ultraviolet) must be at least 10,000 lux for 30 minutes each day. By practicing light therapy regularly, you regulate your biological clock. Depending on the power of your lamp, the exposure should be longer or shorter. For example, an exposure of 30 min is necessary with a lamp emitting 10,000 lux, while it would be 60 min with a lamp emitting 5,000 lux.

Light therapy can be useful in different areas. Non-contractual illustrative photo. Credit: Shutterstock

In addition, the recommended distance between the face and the lamp is 20 cm for a 14,000 lux lamp, in particular. The further away you are, the longer you will need to extend the session, without exceeding the times prescribed by the manufacturer of your lamp. Please note, it is recommended touse modern lamps that meet safety standards established. Have you ever tried light therapy? Do you think it has a positive effect on your morale or your mood? Give us your opinion, or share your experience with us. Please notify us of any errors in the text, click here to post a comment.

This post contains one or more affiliate links. Neozone.org earns a percentage commission on the sale of affiliated products, with no price increase for the user. For more information see our legal notices.