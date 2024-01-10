Lightning kills during wake

The house that lightning struck.

A group of mourners attending a wake were struck by lightning in Ambohimahasoa district. Three of them did not survive.

A heartbreaking drama. Lightning claimed the lives of three members of a bereaved family on Monday around 5:10 p.m. in Soatsihadino-Manandroy, Ambohimahasoa district. She was killed in the middle of a wake.

One person had died in the village. The residents gathered that day at the family of the deceased to console her. In the afternoon, it rained in torrents. The rolling thunder was frightening.

“As a result, everyone hurried back to the house where the lifeless body was. Not suspecting what was going to happen, they were waiting and discussing when the fire from the sky fell and set its sights on the roof of the house,” says a civilian source on site.

Origin

Three individuals were the most burned. They are 60, 18 and 8 years old respectively. One of them died on the spot. The other two were taken to the town of Ambohimahasoa to be placed under care in a hospital. Unfortunately, they could not be saved, according to information received from the gendarmerie who drew up a report of the facts.

Other victims were slightly affected by the electric shock. This left a long trace of crack on the wall, on part of an upstairs window.

The emotion remains strong among the local population who say they have never experienced such a tragedy. Others attribute the origin of the lightning to a human act, but this the investigation will not be able to prove materially, as a gendarme contacted by telephone believes.

Another victim

A completely different lightning victim was reported in another commune in the Ambohimahasoa district. The tragedies occurred at the same time, according to the testimonies gleaned. In Ambalanonoka-Miadakofeno, in the commune of Morafeno, it was a student studying at the General Education College (CEG) of Ankafina Tsarafidy, aged 18, who was struck down with an ox. He was evacuated to the Level 2 Basic Health Center (CSB2) where he breathed his last.

Embroidery Leonard