Lightweight plastic bags now cost 4 cents – Executive Digest

If you are going to buy vegetables, fruits or bread in bulk, from today onwards, it is best to take your own bags, as the traditional thin transparent plastic bags (‘very light’) will now be charged, with a fee of 4 cents created by the Government.

“Consumers are increasingly cautious and responsible with the management of their family budget, trying to keep their personal finances as balanced as possible, which will help them find alternatives to paying the bag”, says the Cabinet coordinator to Executive Digest of Financial Protection at Deco, Natália Nunes.

Using reusable bags, whether plastic, fabric or other material, will be the best solution to avoid a higher bill when shopping at the supermarket.

However, the person responsible asks that commercial spaces create solutions for customers.” This will be another cost for consumers, and it is essential that reusable alternatives or packaging made from materials other than plastic are available, which allows them to bring these foods at no additional cost”, concludes Natália Nunes.

Remember that, initially, the Government’s proposal was to ban very light and ultralight plastic bags, but the Executive ended up, in June, changing the rule and moving forward with charging a fee.