Ligue 1: Lille de Paulo Fonseca stops PSG at the end of the day

Mbappé gave the Parisians an advantage, with a penalty, in the 66th minute; Jonathan David went deep into his soul to find strength for the 1-1 at 90+4′

Lille managed to stop PSG, in a duel on the 16th round of Ligue 1, thanks to the goal (and the enormous soul) of Jonathan David who, in the last play of the game (90+4′), following a rebound , managed to shoot the ball into the back of the net, making it 1-1. The referee would blow the whistle shortly afterwards for the end. The leader, with Vitinha and Danilo Pereira, succumbed in the final moments to the strong pressure of the team led by Paulo Fonseca, who also launched Tiago Santos in the second half.

The Parisians had taken the lead in the 66th minute, thanks to a penalty for a foul by Diakité and masterfully converted by Mbappé. From that moment on… all that was left was Lille and the intense pressure bore fruit, as we have already seen, even when the curtain fell.

Highlight in this duel for Lille’s Kosovan, Zhegrova, who was the figure of the game due to the number of times she put PSG’s defense and goalkeeper Tenas to attention, highlighting her shots full of venom and always hitting the posts who starred at 15′, 16′ and 80′.

The Portuguese also shared opportunities: Vitinha, from PSG, tried his luck in the 36th minute, after a perfect pass from Dembele, but saw Lucas Chevalier transform into a giant and make a superb save; Tiago Santos, from Lille, almost made it 1-1 himself, with a strong, arcing shot, which slightly deflected off a defender and almost betrayed the goalkeeper.

With this result, PSG (37 p.) extends its advantage over Nice (32) to five points, while Lille, holding fourth place, now with 28 points, is closer to third place, occupied by Monaco , with 30.

The game ended (1-1).

90+4′ GOLO DO LILLE, 1-1! By Jonathan David, in an insistence on being able to touch the ball towards the goal, giving shape to Lille’s strong pressure in the last minutes.

88′ TIAGO SANTOS almost makes it 1-1, with a strong and smart shot, in an arc that slightly deflected off a defender and almost betrayed the goalkeeper. It will be a corner for Lille.

80′ Zhegrovaalways him!, he was very close to making it 1-1, but his powerful shot deflected off a defender and the ball went close to the post. Corner for Lille

66′ GOLO DO PSG! 0-1. Scored by Mbappé, converting a penalty.

64′ Penalty in favor of PSG, for lack of Diakité. Mbappé advances towards conversion

60′ The intensity is not the highest, tactically the teams are very tied together and there is no danger near the goals…

46′ The second half of Lille-PSG began (0-0).

Half-time in Lille with the score unchanged (0-0).

36′ What danger! VITINHA shoots, after Dembele’s perfect pass, and sees Lucas Chevalier transform into a giant and make a superb save!

30′ The PSG team keeps more possession of the ball, controls events, looks for the right moment to reach dangerous areas. A strategy that, however, is making the game somewhat boring…

21′ Dembele responds with enormous danger, with a crossed shot that almost gave PSG 1-0!

16′ And again Zhegrovathe Kosovo international, doing his thing, this time in an individual play that ends with a dangerous shot, in an arc, going very, very close to Tenas’ goal.

15′ Zhegrova it almost makes it 1-0, but the shot goes wide of the Parisian goal post. Here’s the first warning from Lille!

1′ THE GAME STARTED IN LILLE!

Gervinho, a 37-year-old Ivorian player who played for Lille between 2009 and 2011, kicked off the virtual start of the 100th Lille-PSG. The match will begin.

The two teams are already warming up on the meeting stage:

Hot atmosphere and fans roaring with Lille’s arrival at the stadium! Paulo Fonseca can’t complain about the lack of support…

PSG is also already at the Pierre-Mauroy Stadium, in Villeneuve-d´Ascq, Lille

PSG’S ELEVEN:

O OUR DO LILLE:

Leader PSG, with Vitinha and Danilo Pereira in the eleven, visits Lille, fifth in Ligue 1, coached by Paulo Fonseca, who is not betting on the Portuguese in the starting team tonight. Follow the main incidents here and see the best photos and videos from the French championship duel.

