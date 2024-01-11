Like an ancient MP4 player. The new JBL Live headphones have their own display – SMARTmania.cz

#ancient #MP4 #player #JBL #Live #headphones #display #SMARTmania.cz

The new generation of JBL Live wireless headphones will delight fans of modern technology

The protective case offers a display and allows you to control playback or read notifications via it

Portable music listening has changed significantly over the past two decades. Gone are all the players and wired headphones. Today we have music on our phones or smart watches and we listen to it via Bluetooth in wireless headphones. However, with the new generation of its Live headphones, the renowned American manufacturer JBL reminds us of the ancient “empe-four”.

JBL Live with display

At the ongoing CES 2024 fair in Las Vegas, JBL presented three new headphones from the Live series. These are the Live Flex 3, the Live Beam 3 and the compact Live Buds 3. In all three cases, it is only a slight improvement of the previous second generation.

All models have powerful 10mm or 12mm drivers, adaptive noise reduction, Bluetooth 5.3 technology, IP55 or IP54 resistance certification, as well as a special JBL Spatial Sound function. The most interesting thing, however, is the smart charging case, which, thanks to its large display, is reminiscent of old MP4 players.

Zleva: JBL Live Flex 3, Beam 3 a Buds 3

JBL simply calls the technology Smart Charging Case. It is actually a classic case that has a 1.45″ LED touch screen on the top. Via this tiny panel, the headphones can be controlled, for example, the volume or playback can be adjusted. The screen also allows you to receive notifications, you can even pick up an incoming call through it.

Price and availability

“When improving JBL products, we always try to push the boundaries, whether it’s technology or user experience. […] The Smart Case is just one of many exciting changes to the range, and we can’t wait for consumers to get a more accessible and cleaner audio experience.” the head of the division at Harman Dave Rodgers said about the news.

All headphones will be available in previously known colors, such as matte purple or dark blue, but they will also arrive in black and silver. They will be available sometime in June, most likely also in our market. In the USA, JBL sets a uniform price, all of them will be sold from 199 dollars, i.e. about 5,400 crowns including VAT.

Author of the article

Jakub Fischer

Journalist, fan of modern technology, summer months and Asian food. I like Lynch movies, Pollock paintings, french house and Arsenal football club. In my spare time, I play PlayStation and go jogging.