Like in a movie, a 4-month-old baby overwhelmed by the fury of the tornado and found (unharmed) in a tree

#movie #4monthold #baby #overwhelmed #fury #tornado #unharmed #tree

The tornado caused several deaths in the US state of Tennessee. Lord, 4 months old, was incredibly saved despite the house where he lived with his parents and little brother being swept away. “As if someone had placed it delicately up there,” says the mother.

When the tornado warning siren began to sound, the roof of Sydney Moore’s mobile home a Clarksvillein US state of Tennessee, had already been swept away and his son, Lord, just 4 months old, sucked into the vortex. “There was no sign,” said her 22-year-old mother, who immediately took steps to protect her other son, Princeton, 2, with her body.

The tornado caused death and destruction in the southern US state. That monster had not yet reached our house when the roof blew off and my son was sucked in together with the crib” says Sydney. In an instant, the walls of the house imploded and I “couldn’t breathe. My partner remained clinging to the cradle as long as he could, I saw him and Lord rotate in the vortex, then be expelled as if they had been launched from a cannon” continues the girl interviewed by CNN.

The 39-year-old man was violently thrown to the ground (resulting in a fracture of an arm and a shoulder), while the little boy, who was sleeping in his crib, it literally flew away.

Massimo found dead 4 months after his disappearance, killed with a hammer by a collaborator of justice

With his shoulder dislocated, the man spent 10 agonizing minutes searching through piles of debris before finding Lord, who incredibly ended up in a tree about 10 meters from where their home once stood, the 22-year-old said.

“We looked for him in the pouring rain, it was the rescuers who found him” continues Sydney, “he was on a tree unharmed and seemed to be lying in a small cradle made of branches”. She only suffered a few bruises, “it was as if someone had placed it delicately on that tree…maybe an angel, who guided him there” concluded his mother. Luckily for her and Princeton too, only a few small cuts and bruises.