like long Covid, researchers believe that the “long flu” also exists

The flu virus can also have lasting health effects, according to a new study published in The Lancet.

Published on 12/28/2023 06:22

Reading time: 1 min Illustration of a person coughing. (FREDERIC CIROU / MAXPPP)

The flu epidemic has been intensifying for several weeks in France. And this infection should not be taken lightly, American researchers warn today. A study, published in the scientific journal The Lancethighlights the possible persistence of symptoms months after infection.

A specialist in long Covid, epidemiologist Zyad Al-Aly, carried out this study by comparing medical records from American hospitals, files of tens of thousands of Covid-19 and flu patients. He observes that after the acute phase of Covid-19, patients risk long-term health problems that can affect many organs of the human body. This is called long Covid, and it has already been observed and documented for almost four years.

Flu symptoms up to a year and a half after infection

But more surprisingly, the epidemiologist also realized that, in the same way, there is what we could call a “long flu”. Possible symptoms would still persist between a year and a year and a half after infection: tachycardia, chest pain and especially pulmonary problems characterized by coughing, shortness of breath or a lack of oxygen in the blood.

These symptoms and these chronic illnesses are certainly less strong and less serious than long Covid. But the flu also leaves its mark. In conclusion, the researcher encourages getting vaccinated against the flu.

