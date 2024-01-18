Like Messi, Chelsea puts private security on its diamond in the rough

#Messi #Chelsea #puts #private #security #diamond #rough

Kendry Páez is the great jewel of Ecuadorian football and one of the greatest promises worldwide. His emergence into the Independiente del Valle first team earned him a call from the adult Ecuadorian National Team to play in these Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in North America where he has been a great figure and has already made his debut on the networks.

Among the many giant teams in Europe that fought to sign the jewel of La Tri, it would finally be Chelsea who would keep his pass and are currently waiting for Páez to turn 18 to be able to arrive at Stanford Bridge , while he continues to play with the Matagigantes cast with whom he was about to win the Pro League.

As a result of the difficult moment he is experiencing in Ecuador, the Blues made a drastic decision due to the security crisis in the country, so Kendry will receive help from the Londoners to protect him and his entire family.

In fact, ‘The Telegraph’ reported that: “Chelsea is believed to be paying for 24-hour private security for Páez and his family. The same support has been offered by Chelsea to members of Moisés Caicedo’s family, who still live in Ecuador.”

Wait until 2025

Chelsea was the favorite to keep the federative rights of young Kendry Páez during the summer of 2023, but they will have to be patient and wait until 2025 for his arrival in London. His talent is such that he managed to debut in the First Division of Ecuadorian soccer at the age of 15 and was the leader of the Tri that fought in the final of the South American under-17 against Brazil.