Lil Kleine about assaulting ex in car: ‘Can happen in a relationship’ | Backbiting

By our entertainment editors

Jan 17, 2024 at 2:44 PM

Lil Kleine looks at the documentary Jorik back to the incident in which he dragged his ex-girlfriend Jaimie Vaes out of a car by her hair. The rapper regrets what he did, but says this “can happen in a relationship.”

“If only this had never happened, right,” says Jorik Scholten, Lil Kleine’s real name, when watching the video of the abuse. The incident was filmed by a security camera and Vaes shared the images with juice vlogger Yvonne Coldeweijer.

At first it seemed that Vaes’ head was also wedged between the car door and the car. She later denied this during a police interrogation.

“It’s completely shit, it’s really shit, but I still understand that someone… When she says such crazy things, you’re both under the influence, she says the most intense things you can think of,” says the rapper in the documentary.

Vaes himself does not respond in the documentary

Scholten insinuates that Vaes knew there was a camera and that she had already thought in advance that she would leak the images.

“It is of course my fault, but it can happen in a relationship. Especially in a relationship we were in,” says the 29-year-old rapper. According to Lil Kleine, he and his ex had an unhealthy relationship in which they argued a lot.

Vaes has chosen not to appear in the documentary. She therefore did not respond to her ex-boyfriend’s statements. Scholten and Vaes separated in 2022 after the incident. They have a son together, Lío. The lawsuit against Lil Kleine about the abuse is still ongoing.

The documentary series Jorik can be seen on Prime Video from Friday. NU.nl spoke to Sascha Visser, the producer of the documentary. This interview will be published on Friday.

