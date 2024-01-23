Lil Kleine about ‘toxic’ relationship: ‘Wrong things quickly happen’ | RTL Boulevard

#Lil #Kleine #toxic #relationship #Wrong #quickly #happen #RTL #Boulevard

Lil Kleine (29) returns to a comment he made in his documentary that abuse ‘can happen in a relationship’. The rapper said this on Monday evening in the talk show ‘Renze’. The artist now calls his comment ‘misplaced’.

“I would like my son and the Netherlands to know that I regret that”

Lil Kleine meant to say that ‘if you are in a relationship that is completely toxic, and where people on both sides are wrong, and where people on both sides use and drink, then bad things quickly happen’. He is specifically referring to the incident in which he dragged his then girlfriend Jaimie Vaes out of a car by her hair: “You have to make sure you never let it get to that point.”

The singer once again emphasized to Renze that ‘no head has ever been put in the door. I pulled her out of the car. That is seen as abuse and I am being tried for that.’ Lil Kleine says he regrets this very much, ‘without a but. I would like my son and the Netherlands to know that I regret that.’

The artist says he has not used drugs for some time. He says he sometimes drinks again. “I don’t have to become an ideal son-in-law, I want to remain myself,” says Lil Kleine. The singer is the subject of a three-part documentary that can now be seen on Videoland.