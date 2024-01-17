#Lil #Nas #Music

Lil Nas J CHRIST and the accompanying music video. The 24-year-old artist received a lot of criticism because he appears as Jesus nailed to a cross in the video clip.

“I know I totally screwed up. I can pretend I don’t care, but it’s hard for me,” Nas said in a video message on Instagram.

The rapper says he expected some criticism, but that it was never his intention to ridicule believers. “It wasn’t a fuck you to Christians. It was to say: I’m back, just like Jesus.”

Nas hopes his Christian fans can forgive him, he concludes. “I was put into this world to bring people closer together and promote love.”

The artist often causes a stir. This is how he goes in the video clip of Montero (Call Me By Your Name) pole dancing to hell to give the devil a lap dance. Yet the song is one of the ten most successful singles of 2021.