Liliana is from Cocorná and is in Legal Medicine in Medellín

The body of Liliana Durley Ciro Agudeloa 41-year-old woman, born on January 7, 1982 in CocornáAntioch.

Liliana’s body was entered into the Medellín headquarters facilities on January 17, 2024, but to date, no close person, family member or acquaintance, has come forward to ask about the case.

The entity is urging the relatives of the deceased to approach the facilities located in the carrera 65 # 80-325Caribe neighborhood in Medellín.

For more information about the case or to identify and claim Liliana’s body, a contact phone number has been provided: 6044548230, with extensions 2103, 2160 or 2180.

