Lils Mackintosh (1955-2023) was a real singer, who did not just sing a song, but told a story and bared her soul in it

Lils Mackintosh in 2007 during the Night of Soul Music in Paradiso. Image ANP

This Is the Strangest Life I’ve Ever Known is the name of one of the albums that jazz singer Lils Mackintosh made, and that title seems to sum up her life quite nicely. It was the mid-1990s and Mackintosh’s career was on the rise. She already had an Edison nomination and would actually win that prize in 2000. She was an ‘exuberant, outgoing performer’, according to jazz expert Bert Vuijsje, and a much sought-after appearance on stages all over the world, where she performed with greats such as BB King, Oscar Peterson and Hans and Candy Dulfer.

She seemed born for that career: her father was the popular Surinamese artist Max Woiski Jr., who scored hits such as You are not yet happy with a beautiful woman. Artists such as Rita Reys and Pim Jacobs came to their home, and once a year they visited ‘aunt Juliana’. Only later did she find out that ‘aunt’ was the queen.

Her father was friends with Prince Bernhard, she said in 2016 in the television program The Walk: ‘Juliana hated my father’s salsa jazz, but Bernhard loved it, and to tease her – so the gossip goes – she invited he takes my father out every year. Then the two of us would play together in the basement, while Bernhard was drinking cognac with the band.’

But behind that glamor was a dark family life. Lils was born in Amsterdam in 1955, as the second child in the Mackintosh family (her father’s legal name; Woiski was his stage name). In 1956 her parents divorced; her mother disappeared to America and her father took the children to the ‘skipper’s monastery’, Mackintosh said in the same programme. He didn’t pick them up again until she was 4 years old. Having now remarried, he turned out to be a ‘dictator’, who systematically beat her ‘with a belt or a slipper, just put it through the water because then it hurt more’.

Experienced everything



At the age of 14 she ran away from home, following in her father’s footsteps was the last thing she wanted. She started training to become a kindergarten teacher, but karma decided otherwise. She was discovered when she was singing in a wild mood at a bar, and as a 17-year-old she ended up on stage in the musical Hair.

It was not an easy time. “Everything is tempting and you are still so young,” says best friend and colleague Colette Wickenhagen. ‘It was before the #MeToo period, we really learned the hard way.’

Meanwhile, love came and went in Mackintosh’s life; she had two sons from a relationship that did not last. The blows she received and – sometimes to her own surprise – overcame, shaped her as a singer. Wickenhagen: ‘She left behind beautiful music, you can hear that she lived through everything. A real singer doesn’t just sing a song, but tells a story. And if you expose your soul in it, it will reach people. She could do that like no other. If she had been born in America, she would have become a world star.’

For the last fifteen years, Mackintosh suffered from rheumatism, which affected her lungs, causing her to often have blackouts, including on stage. ‘It became a struggle for her to maintain her quality in music, but the fun was gone. “I’ve lost my mojo,” she said.”

She died on December 5 in Amsterdam, aged 68. She leaves behind two sons and two grandsons. What Wickenhagen will miss most are the long conversations they had almost every day, sometimes deep into the night. ‘This is episode 3122 of Peyton Place,’ I said, and Lils burst into tears. No matter how dramatic the circumstances were, we took everything to the absurd and always ended up laughing.’