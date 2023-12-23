Lima Alliance | Jonathan Herrera and Brahian Cuello, the offensive players who follow closely in Matute | League 1 | Libertadores Cup | RMMD EMCC | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

#Lima #Alliance #Jonathan #Herrera #Brahian #Cuello #offensive #players #follow #closely #Matute #League #Libertadores #Cup #RMMD #EMCC #FOOTBALLPERUVIAN

Now, the blue and white team plans to hire a striker and an offensive midfielder to close their 2024 squad. Several offers arrived at La Victoria, as is normal at this time and the evaluation is permanent. To date, the club has achieved 80% of the new squad with the incorporation of players with characteristics to develop in the 3-5-2 tactical system, which Alejandro Restrepo, the Colombian coach who replaced the Uruguayan Mauricio Larriera. From the national and international market, they arrived at Matute and were announced as brand new reinforcements for defenders, midfielders and wingers; However, to complete a competitive team, two to three offensive-minded men will have to come together soon.

The Argentine market, for this search, is the one that enjoys the preference to find the ideal reinforcements. Players from the leagues of Brazil, Colombia and Uruguay were brought together, but now it is the highest division of Argentina and the promotion tournament of this country, the scenarios that have the focus of the institution. What’s more, Depor was able to learn that the club in recent days held meetings with representatives who are leaders in the industry and that in the next few hours they would be preparing the presentation of new players so that Alianza Lima has a great team looking for his objectives.

‘Sultan’ in sight

Among the offers regarding the forward that Alianza Lima is looking for came the resume of Jonathan Herrera. The ‘Sultán’, as he is known for his enormous beard, played this last season in Ferro Carril Oeste of the Primera Nacional (Second Division of Argentina) and in 35 games he had the opportunity to score 11 goals, in addition to contributing six assists. . In total, the attacker, born in Buenos Aires 32 years ago, recorded 2,673 minutes of play. It should be remembered that this is not the first time that Herrera has played in Matute, since in 2020 he was quite close to arriving in La Victoria; However, a family issue made him reject the offer from the blue and white team and accept that from San Lorenzo, despite the fact that financially the offer was lower.

In the ‘Ciclón’ he did not have a good time, as he only appeared in four games, all in the Argentine Cup. Herrera did not have the support of the coaches who were in ‘Cuervo’ that season, such as Mariano Soso, an old acquaintance of Peruvian soccer (national champion with Sporting Cristal in 2016 and former Melgar coach in 2023). After terminating his contract, he signed for another Argentine great: Independiente de Avellaneda, where he was even a teammate of one of Alianza’s current reinforcements: Adrián Arregui. In the ‘Rojo’ he registered 29 games, between the Super League, Copa Argentina and Copa Sudamericana. He scored six goals and all of them were in the international competition.

Already in 2022, he defended Patronato, also from the Argentine top category. He defended the ‘Patron’ in 35 games and scored five goals (four goals in the League Cup and one in the Argentine Cup). By 2023, Jonathan Herrera changed his shirt and category, as he returned to the Primera Nacional, with Ferro Carril Oeste. He played 35 games and scored 11 goals. Now, despite having a great season with the ‘Expreso del Oeste’, the 32-year-old forward was left as a free agent and is in the orbit of Alianza Lima.

Of course, in addition to Herrera there is another footballer who has been approached by Matute. This is the 31-year-old Argentine center forward Tobías Figueroa. Since his sporting debut in 2011 playing in Belgrano, until today, he has scored 82 goals. In addition to ‘Pirata’, he also defended Almirante Brown, Crucero del Norte, Unión Española, Deporte Antofagasta, Al Tai of Saudi Arabia and Curicó Unidos. Of course, his transfer belongs to Antofagasta, who will surely loan him out again, since the Chilean team is in the Second Division of their country.

An offensive midfielder

The midfielder is another area of ​​the field to reinforce in Alianza Lima. And here it was learned that the 26-year-old Argentine soccer player Brahian Cuello was offered. He plays as a winger and as an inside player on the left; However, he has enough weapons to play as an offensive midfielder or striker. He is a dribbler par excellence, stepping on and hiding the ball with self-confidence. That is, he presents the technical wealth of the South American player. This year he played 37 games at Instituto, between the League Cup and the Argentine Cup. In addition, he scored a goal (against Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata) and an assist this last season.

In 2022, Cuello defended Defensa y Justicia, with whom he played 22 games in the campaign, between the League Cup, the Argentine Cup and the South American Cup. However, his best performance occurred in Almagro of the Primera Nacional. And in the promotion he shone with his talent in 32 games and scored six goals, in addition to assisting four times. It is known that Instituto wants to extend the loan of the offensive midfielder for one more season, but Cuello also wants to have his first experience abroad and that option could be with Alianza Lima, in Liga 1 Betsson.

Precisely, while the sports management is looking for reinforcements, the blue and white team continues to develop its preseason at the EGB complex in Lurín. Now, Alejandro Restrepo does not have his entire team complete, not only because of the two foreign quotas that remain to be filled, but also because the Argentine Juan Pablo Freytes, who signed a contract last Tuesday, left last Wednesday night to Buenos Aires to spend Christmas with his family. Likewise, Jhamir D’Arrigo, a national winger who became official last Thursday for four seasons, will join the grones’ practices in the next few hours.

