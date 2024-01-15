Limburg flan officially recognized by Europe as a protected regional product

#Limburg #flan #officially #recognized #Europe #protected #regional #product

A piece of Limburg pie

Limburg flan is officially recognized by Europe as a protected regional product. From January 22, vlaai from Limburg will have the protected geographical indication (also known as the PGI label). A group of Limburg bakers have lobbied for this for years.

One of those bakers is Marcel Roubroeks from Susteren. “We had to create a separate file for each pie,” he told 1Limburg. “There are twenty different types of pies.”

The PGI is part of a European regulation that provides protection against counterfeiting of regional products. The list includes hundreds of regional products such as balsamic vinegar from Modena and Gouda cheese. Thanks to the recognition, only bakers are allowed to go out Dutch and Belgian Limburg sells the vlaai under the name ‘Limburgse vlaai’.

The Limburg flan must also be baked on Limburg territory and the product must meet a number of strict requirements regarding the baking process and appearance.

For example, a piece of pie must be able to be eaten out of hand, whipped cream should not be added afterwards and the pie should never be frozen after baking. The Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority will ensure that the rules are complied with. Anyone who breaks the rules risks a “hefty fine”, according to 1Limburg.

Signboard

Roubroeks is happy that he has succeeded in gaining European recognition. “There was so much for sale that called itself Limburg vlaai, because it apparently sells, but that had nothing to do with our regional product. That is why it is now extra important that it was successful. Because the Limburg vlaai is the showcase of our province. .”