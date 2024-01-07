Lin Jingen suddenly exposed his state of mind after causing a scene in a hotel and then blew himself up with only 200 yuan left on him – Entertainment – China Times News Network

Lin Jingen posted another post after being exposed and causing a scene in a hotel. (Photo/China Times file photo)

Lin Jing’en and the late veteran musician Li Kuncheng created a relationship that caused a sensation. The husband passed away from colorectal cancer last year. Li Kuncheng’s son Li Zhuoxuan confronted Lin Jing’en for occupying his hometown and Li Kuncheng’s inheritance. In the end, the two parties reached a consensus and reconciled. However, Lin Jing’en was exposed again before. She has caused disorderly behavior such as causing a scene in a hotel, and now she has posted again. The situation is worrying.

Lin Jing’en recently shared a TikTok video titled “Origin, I saw you in the crowd, Destiny, I saw you in the crowd” on Facebook. The copy wrote: “I forgot again, need to find it.” Are you an editor?” The film mentions, “Everything you want to control, you actually control yourself. You don’t owe me anything in the past life, but you won’t see it in this life.” “Don’t be afraid of losing. What you lose doesn’t belong to you, so don’t be afraid. Being hurt, and everything that can hurt you, is your fate.” “You think it’s a pity that you missed it, but in fact you may have escaped.” It seems that they want to express their feelings; and on the evening of the 6th, he once again posted a post lamenting: “Today It’s only two hundred, so I still have to order a bottle of gold medal. I originally wanted to write it down, but I forgot about it. The writing is so unbearable, right?!”

Lin Jing’en and Li Zhuo After being exposed, she went into hiding. It was not until a few days ago that Dcard netizens exposed her disorderly behavior such as causing a scene in a restaurant that she reappeared in the public eye.

★”China Times News Network” cares about you: Excessive drinking is harmful to health. Don’t drive after drinking, your safety is guaranteed!

★”China Times News Network” cares about you. If you are taking psychiatric drugs, please do not stop taking them on your own! Ministry of Health and Welfare’s 24-hour safety hotline: 0800-788-995.

