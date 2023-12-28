Linas Kojala. 2024: the three most important geopolitical threats

#Linas #Kojala #important #geopolitical #threats

The geopolitical outlook for the next year can be summed up in one word – worrisome.

In the context of numerous challenges and dangers, it is worth highlighting three threats that will significantly affect the security situation of Lithuania and the entire Western world. If they can be controlled, optimistic mood will prevail at the end of next year. Otherwise, the range of threats will increase significantly.

The first threat: political turmoil in the United States

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The process will accelerate in a few weeks, when voting begins in the Republican and Democratic primaries. However, the greatest intrigue will undoubtedly await at the end of autumn.

The biggest risk in this process is not so much the end result; whichever candidate wins, the US institutional system based on the principle of checks and balances—that is, no one can gain unlimited power—has historically withstood more than one blow.

The essential condition of democratic elections is the recognition of the results, whatever they may be. After losing the 2020 election, Donald Trump has never come to terms with the failure and continues to say that it was stolen, despite the objection of his own appointed Attorney General and dozens of court rulings to the contrary. Although the transfer of power — without Trump attending the inauguration ceremony — eventually took place, the storming of Congress in early January 2021 will be remembered as a black mark in the history of US politics.

What will happen next year? One American comedian jokes that Trump will either win the election or claim to have won. The practical expression of this would not be funny. On the other side of the political spectrum, it is also difficult to expect a humble declaration of Trump’s victory, if it is achieved.

The situation will not be helped by the fact that in a divided country it is difficult to expect success of any of the candidates by a large margin. Joe Biden’s victory over Trump was due to the intricacies of the electoral system by less than 50,000. votes in key states. There is no reason to believe that the fight will not be point-to-point next year as well.

This means that between November 5 and 2025 January 20, when the old/new president will be sworn in, will be full of tension. If it were to turn into chaos and uncertainty about the future, regimes like the Kremlin would no doubt be happy about that. Russia itself will seek to influence the election processes, and the main goal of this will remain the same as before – to destroy trust in democracy and hope that the ability of the United States to act in international politics will begin to falter.

The second threat: emerging political disagreements in Ukraine

Heroically defending itself from the aggressor, Ukraine will experience tests of unity next year.

Political tensions naturally arise in a democratic state.

The relationship between President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the Chief of the Army Valery Zaluzhno is receiving a lot of attention. Discussions that the relations between these leaders are complicated have been going on for a year and a half. However, recently the differences have become visible in public.

For example, in November, Zelenskiy denied Zaluzhno’s claims that the situation at the front had reached an impasse. At the annual press conference held a few days ago, the president also assured that he would expect more arguments from the military leadership regarding the plans to mobilize half a million Ukrainians. Zaluzhn replied that he only expressed a general need for additional forces, and such decisions are constitutionally the responsibility of the political leadership.

This should come as no surprise; the latest sociological studies show that 62% trust Zelenskiy. Ukrainians. At that time, even 88 percent of the population favors Zalužna. A direct comparison of the assessment of these leaders is difficult, because Zalužn is not a political figure. However, knowing that the presidential elections were supposed to be held in Ukraine next year – they have been postponed because the constitution does not allow them to be held during wartime – the intrigue will not diminish.

Struggles for influence and disagreements are inevitable companions of democracy. However, the most important thing is for Ukraine to be able to continue to effectively make and implement strategic decisions, as well as to speak in unison with international partners. Otherwise, Ukraine’s chances of success will decrease.

The third threat: the (un)awakening of Europe

Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine shocked Europe. Theses about pragmatic cooperation with the Kremlin, which dominated the capitals of the great powers, were buried.

A lot has been done in almost two years: energy ties with Russia have been cut; strict sanctions are introduced (even if ways around them are found); sending weapons and financial support to Ukraine.

Unfortunately, the pace is not sufficient. The European defense industry continues to stagnate – out of the 1 million promised by the European Union (EU), only about a third of artillery shells have reached Ukraine so far.

The reserves of the European countries are also exhausted – it is calculated that in a war of such intensity as the one taking place in Ukraine, the United Kingdom’s ammunition would run out in eight days, Germany’s – in a dozen hours.

All this is the result of the post-Cold War illusion that the era of major wars is over. Turning back time – restoring production chains, increasing defense spending, securing long-term financing for industry – is not easy.

It is gratifying that defense spending is growing – by an optimistic estimate, 2 percent next year. 19 out of 31 NATO members could reach the limit of gross domestic product (GDP) spending on defense (in 2014, there were only three).

However, strong political will and leadership are needed to increase the turnover – starting with 50 billion. euro support package for Ukraine, which EU leaders will return to at the beginning of next year, ending with the consistent strengthening of defense capabilities.

If the biggest war in Europe since the middle of the last century does not lead to drastic changes, the costs and immediate threats to the West will multiply. So decisions are necessary now. And they will be needed for many years, regardless of the emotional ups and downs of societies.