Linda de Mol puts ex on pedestal: ‘Congratulations on our anniversary’ | Show

In her own magazine, Linda de Mol puts her ex-husband Sander Vahle on a pedestal. The TV director himself can be admired in the ‘nice man’ section and in her foreword the 59-year-old presenter writes highly about the father of her children Noa and Julian. “I will never think like that again: our relationship failed, but rather: our relationship worked out very well for a long time.”

Mark den Blanken 15-01-24, 18:00 Last update: 18:52

