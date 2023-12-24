Lindblom, Annika Elisabet – Haplotyp GWAS in precision medicin, finding markers to predict risk of cancer or risk of recurrence

#Lindblom #Annika #Elisabet #Haplotyp #GWAS #precision #medicin #finding #markers #predict #risk #cancer #risk #recurrence

Background

People have different risks of disease caused by congenital conditions and different lifestyle factors. Patients with cancer have a different prognosis depending on different characteristics of the tumor, but also depending on both congenital conditions and different lifestyle factors. Within healthcare, there is a need to tailor both prevention and cancer treatment to the individual, and this is today called precision medicine. We have long used genetic markers to identify people at increased risk of cancer, and offered and monitored the effectiveness of prevention programs. Now we are also studying the significance of congenital markers for recurrence in cancer patients.

Description

This project is about detecting markers in healthy people who have an increased risk of bowel or breast cancer. Several genes are now known to cause an increased risk, especially in families with a lot of cancer. But these genes do not explain all the increased risk, so we will try to find more genes and markers to be able to identify those who benefit best from various prevention programs. We believe that there are congenital gene changes that can be used when choosing treatment for disease, and we are trying to demonstrate some markers that can identify patients with an increased risk of colon cancer recurrence in order to offer them the best treatment.

Goal

With this research, we hope to be able to find different markers that can be used in health care to test healthy people and detect those with an increased risk of bowel or breast cancer and offer them different tailored prevention programs. We also hope to be able to find markers that can show which individuals with different risk factors caused by the lifestyle have the greatest risk of getting cancer and then offer these individuals an adapted prevention. We also hope to be able to demonstrate various markers that can demonstrate an increased risk of bowel cancer recurrence in patients in order to be able to offer them an individually tailored treatment for a better prognosis.