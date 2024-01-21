LINK Alianza Lima vs U. Católica LIVE LIVE ONLINE HD LIVE via Zapping Sports, YouTube, Liga 1 MAX and Fútbol Libre: transmission link and how to watch on Tarde Blanquiazul | Lineups | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

#LINK #Alianza #Lima #Católica #LIVE #LIVE #ONLINE #LIVE #Zapping #Sports #YouTube #Liga #MAX #Fútbol #Libre #transmission #link #watch #Tarde #Blanquiazul #Lineups #FOOTBALLPERUVIAN

All the information you need to know! Lima Alliance vs. U. Católica meet LIVE and LIVE via Zapping Sports and YouTube for the ‘Blanquiazul Afternoon’, to take place in the city of Trujillo. This match is scheduled for Sunday, January 21 from 2:00 pm (time in Peru, Colombia and Ecuador) and will be played at the Mansiche Stadium. Remember that Depor will make you live minute by minute, goals, best plays, statistics, lineups and all the incidents of this match.

Alianza Lima comes into this match after beating Once Caldas 2-0, in the duel valid for the ‘Blanquiazul Night’. With a double from Hernán Barcos, those led by Alejandro Restrepo showed interesting things to vastly surpass the Colombians. Without being much of an opposition, those from Manizales were exposed in the National Stadium.

Beyond the ‘Pirate’ double, one of the most outstanding players of the match was Kevin Serna, who was signed from ADT after having a great 2023. The Colombian, who a few days ago received Peruvian nationality, stood out for his speed, imbalance on the right wing and his ability to decide well in the face of rival pressure.

In this duel we were also able to see Cecilio Waterman in action, a Panamanian striker who arrived to enhance the offense of the Restrepo team. Although he has different characteristics than Barcos or Sabbag, the 32-year-old attacker stood out for his constant pressure in the rival field and some interesting unchecking

On the other hand, Adrián Arregui and Catriel Cabellos shone in the center of the field. The first of them was the lung of the team, running until the minute he was substituted and infecting his accomplices with his dedication. The Racing Club player, for his part, distributed the ball consistently and had the luxury of getting rid of his position to be an attacking option.

Just before League 1 begins – they will debut against the César Vallejo University, on Sunday, January 28 from 8:00 pm at the National Stadium – the ‘blue and white’ continue to mold Restrepo’s idea of ​​the game and little by little they He notices his hand in the intention of his players. We will see if that is replicated this Sunday in Trujillo.

Universidad Católica de Chile, for its part, comes into this match after having lost 4-0 against Sporting Cristal, in the match corresponding to the ‘Celestial Afternoon’. The Rimenses were vastly superior and won thanks to goals from Jhilmar Lora, Alfonso Parot (own goal), Joao Grimaldo and Santiago González. The ‘Crusaders’ will seek to vindicate themselves this weekend against the Victorians.

What time do Alianza Lima vs. play? U. Catholic?

The match between Alianza Lima and U. Católica is scheduled for this Saturday, January 20 at 2:00 pm according to local time, as in Ecuador and Colombia. In Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile and Brazil the duel will begin at 4:00 pm, in Venezuela and Bolivia at 3:00 pm, in Mexico at 1:00 pm, while in Spain at 7:00 pm

Where to watch Alianza Lima vs. U. Catholic?

The match between Alianza Lima and U. Católica will be played at the Mansiche Stadium and will be broadcast via streaming through the digital platform Zapping, selecting channel 80 of Zapping Sports. If you do not have this alternative to enjoy the duel that is scheduled for 2:00 pm, you can also live minute by minute on the Depor website.

Where do Alianza Lima vs. play? U. Catholic?

