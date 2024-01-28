LINK Cienciano vs Comerciantes Unidos LIVE FREE TODAY through Claro TV, Futbol Libre TV, L1 MAX and DIRECTV: see link in Torneo Apertura 2024 and minute by minute on LIGA 1 – Confirmed lineups – Sports | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

#LINK #Cienciano #Comerciantes #Unidos #LIVE #FREE #TODAY #Claro #Futbol #Libre #MAX #DIRECTV #link #Torneo #Apertura #minute #minute #LIGA #Confirmed #lineups #Sports #FOOTBALLPERUVIAN

Cienciano vs. Comerciantes Unidos play LIVE and DIRECT ONLINE TV via L1 MAX (Liga 1 MAX) and DSports (DIRECTV) from the famous Inca Garcilaso de la Vega stadium, Cusco, for the first date of the Apertura 2024 Tournament of League 1. The commitment It is agreed to take place today, Saturday, January 27, from 8:00 p.m. (Peruvian time). Check how they both arrive at this duel, as well as the schedules and TV channels so you don’t miss it. You can not lose this!

Minute by minute of Cienciano vs. United Merchants

Cienciano vs. United Merchants: the preview

The Cusco team, which is directed by Óscar Ibáñez, comes to this match after concluding its preseason. In one of their most important duels in January, they lost 3-1 to Los Chankas on ‘Daddy’s Night’. The goals were scored by Abel Casquete (11′ and 24′) and Carlos López for the visit, while Abdiel Ayarza scored for the imperial team.

To face the 2024 season, where the objective is to qualify for an international tournament – according to Ibáñez’s words -, players such as Josué Estrada, Aldair Rodríguez, Rotceh Aguilar, Jefferson Portales, Gonzalo Ritacco (ARG), Leonardo Miflin, Italo Espinoza, German Mera (COL), among others.

Comerciantes Unidos, for its part, was promoted at the end of 2023 and will seek to surprise in the First Division of Peruvian soccer. With the help of coach Carlos Silvestri, he hopes to fight for the Apertura Tournament. To this end, it has been reinforced with several footballers, including five former Alianza Lima players, such as Enzo Borletti, Dylan Caro, Gerson Valladares, Sebastián Gonzáles and Óscar Pinto.

It is worth mentioning that the Cutervo ‘Eagles’ returned to League 1 after six years of absence. Obtaining League 2 in 2023 gave them the long-awaited return ticket to the highest Peruvian competition. The most important players of last season were the Argentine Matías Sen and the Salvadoran Kevin Santamaría.

What time do Cienciano vs. play? United Merchants?

The Cienciano match vs. Comerciantes Unidos will take place this Saturday, January 27. If you don’t want to miss any details of the meeting, pay attention to the schedule. The clash will begin at 8:00 pm (Peruvian and Colombian time). While in countries like Argentina, Chile and Uruguay, the commitment will begin at 10:00 at night.

On which channels to watch Cienciano vs. United Merchants?

The Cienciano match vs. Comerciantes Unidos, at the Inca Garcilaso de la Vega stadium, will be broadcast exclusively for the entire Peruvian territory through the signals of Liga 1 MAX, DSports (DIRECTV) and Claro TV. Likewise, we recommend not searching for it on Futbol Libre TV, a pirate signal. Remember that at Depor we bring you minute by minute and the incidents of the match.

Cienciano vs. United Merchants: where is it played?

