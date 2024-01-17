Link detected between rotavirus vaccination and a decrease in celiac disease

#Link #detected #rotavirus #vaccination #decrease #celiac #disease

Widespread vaccination against rotavirus in Catalonia may have favored the reduction of celiac disease in the pediatric population in the last ten years.

Researchers from the Mútua Terrassa Hospital (Barcelona) have determined in a study that widespread vaccination against rotavirus in Catalonia may have favored the reduction of celiac disease in the pediatric population in the last ten years, reported in a statement this Tuesday. The magazine 'Nutrients' has published the results of

Novavax Covid Vaccine Induces Broad Immune Response Against XBB Subvariants

The company continues to monitor the changing nature of the virus and is conducting ongoing testing of its vaccine as new mutations and variants evolve.

An adaptation of the Covid-19 vaccine against new variants authorized

The authorization has come after a rigorous evaluation by the European Medicines Agency, within the framework of the accelerated evaluation mechanism.

The indication for MSD’s Zaire Ebola virus vaccine has been expanded

This milestone marks an ongoing effort to help prepare for Zaire Ebolavirus outbreaks.

Progress in the development of a new vaccine against pneumonia

Despite the existence of vaccines against pneumococcal infections such as otitis media, sinusitis and meningitis, the prevalence of pneumococcal pneumonia remains high.

Accord and HIPRA exclusive distribution agreement to commercialize HIPRA’s Covid-19 vaccine

BIMERVAX®: A booster dose of bivalent recombinant protein vaccine provides immunization in people over 16 years of age.

The Spanish Society of Immunology celebrates the approval of the first Spanish vaccine against Covid-19

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved this vaccine developed entirely in our country by the Spanish company HIPRA.