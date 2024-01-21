LINK The result of the second year of middle school with seat number 2024, first term, Cairo and Alexandria governorates and all governorates

#LINK #result #year #middle #school #seat #number #term #Cairo #Alexandria #governorates #governorates

Many followers and students are wondering about the link to the result of the second year of middle school with seat number 2024. The Ministry of Education and Technical Education has announced that the work of marking and monitoring grades is still valid and underway in the governorates, and through our article we will explain to everyone, let’s get to know each other now through our news site, Balad News, the link to inquire about the class result. The second year of middle school, with seat number 2024, and its official appearance date.

As for the results of the second year of middle school with seat number 2024, according to the Ministry of Education, the correction process is still in effect for students’ papers in all governorates of the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the results will then appear directly in all educational directorates, through the Net result website or through the basic education portal, and from Through some steps results can be extracted.

The Ministry of Education officially announced that the results will be available through the Basic Education Portal website or the Resulta Net website within the next few hours, immediately after the completion of the correction and auditing work, and students must follow the following steps to find out the result in an easy and simple way:

Firstly, you must enter the Netjaa Net website.

Secondly, you must choose the exam results option.

The second year of preparatory school must be selected.

The results of the first semester must be selected.

The student’s seat number and name must be entered.

You must click on the word “Search”.

Grades will be displayed in detail for all subjects if they are uploaded.

