Link to inquire about the date of the medical examination with the national number in 2024 and the date of the results

Large numbers are asking about the link to inquire about the date of the medical examination using the national number, which is related to obtaining integrated services cards, which is one of the most prominent services provided by the Egyptian government, specifically the Ministry of Social Solidarity, in order to help people with special needs, in order to obtain many services and assistance in a convenient way. Easier and without having to waste a lot of time and effort.

Inquire about the medical examination appointment

It seems that there are large numbers of citizens who would like to know the method and link to inquire about the date of the medical examination for the integrated services card. Whether citizens obtain this card depends on the medical examination, because this medical examination is what decides whether the citizen obtains this card or refuses to obtain it.

The Ministry of Health has specified that there are a number of steps that can be taken to inquire about appointments, which are:

Access the official website of the specialized medical councils.

Then choose “Medical examination for those requesting a disability proof card and integrated services.”

Now click on “Inquiry”.

You must now write the fourteen-digit national ID number in the space provided for it.

Now click on the word “Search”.

Finally, all the data regarding the medical examination appointment will appear in front of you.

The date of the medical examination result

The Ministry of Health confirmed that the results of the health examination appear within a period ranging from ten to fourteen days, and the results are scheduled to be linked to the rehabilitation offices through networking between the two ministries, Health and Solidarity.

It is worth noting that the Ministry of Solidarity grants these cards to people with special needs, in order to benefit from all the benefits approved by law for this category, and the card comes in three different colors; Green, blue, and purple, and each color is a different category of disability, but all of them enable the holder to:

Combining two pensions.

Get discounts on public transportation.

Appointments up to 5%.

Possibility of merging schools and universities.

Exemption from customs taxes on cars for the disabled.

Priority in obtaining government housing.

Free examination in government hospitals.

Exemption from school fees.