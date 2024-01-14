LINK, University vs. Atlético Nacional live online today on GOLPERU, Win Sports for free per friendly match: at what time, on what channels and where to watch online | Lineups | VIDEO | SPORTS-TOTAL

#LINK #University #Atlético #Nacional #live #online #today #GOLPERU #Win #Sports #free #friendly #match #time #channels #watch #online #Lineups #VIDEO #SPORTSTOTAL

Universitario de Deportes and Atlético Nacional will face each other this Sunday, January 14, 2024 in a friendly match at the DRV PNK Stadium. The match will be broadcast by GOLPERU and Win Sports signals. Find out what time they play, possible lineups and more about this important commitment. Likewise, in El Comercio you will find the minute by minute with all the incidents in real time.

WHEN DOES UNIVERSITY PLAY VS. NATIONAL?

The friendly match between Universitario de Deportes and Atlético Nacional will be played this Sunday, January 14, 2024 at the DRV PNK stadium.

WHAT TIME DOES UNIVERSITY VS. NATIONAL?

The match between Universitario de Deportes and Atlético Nacional is scheduled to be played starting at 6:00 p.m. (Peruvian time). We leave you the schedules of other countries so you don’t miss this important match.

  • Mexico: 5:00 p.m.
  • Ecuador: 6:00 p.m.
  • Colombia: 6:00 p.m.
  • Bolivia: 7:00 p.m.
  • Venezuela: 7:00 p.m.
  • Chile: 8:00 p.m.
  • Argentina: 8:00 p.m.
  • Paraguay: 8:00 pm
  • Uruguay: 8:00 p.m.
  • Brazil: 20:00 hours

WHAT CHANNEL TRANSMITS UNIVERSITY VS. NATIONAL?

The meeting between Universitario de Deportes and Atlético Nacional for the friendly match will be broadcast by the GOLPERU signal for the entire country, while for Colombia, the signal enabled to broadcast the match is that of Win Sports. Also, you can follow the minute by minute on the DT El Comercio website.

WHERE TO SEE UNIVERSITY VS. NATIONAL ONLINE?

In order to watch the online televised broadcast of the match between Universitario de Deportes and Atlético Nacional today online, you will have to create an account at Win Sports.

Also Read:  when he plays, time, tickets, channel and where to watch lbev friendly match

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Which countries are in the direct qualification zone for the next World Cup?

According to the criteria of

Know more

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

“If in a democracy, at a peaceful protest, the police come out with rifles, isn’t it legitimate for the people to come out with cocktails too?”
“If in a democracy, at a peaceful protest, the police come out with rifles, isn’t it legitimate for the people to come out with cocktails too?”
Posted on
LINK, University vs. Atlético Nacional live online today on GOLPERU, Win Sports for free per friendly match: at what time, on what channels and where to watch online | Lineups | VIDEO | SPORTS-TOTAL
LINK, University vs. Atlético Nacional live online today on GOLPERU, Win Sports for free per friendly match: at what time, on what channels and where to watch online | Lineups | VIDEO | SPORTS-TOTAL
Posted on
Dr. Marwa Hamdy explains the relationship between neglecting dental health and aging diseases
Dr. Marwa Hamdy explains the relationship between neglecting dental health and aging diseases
Posted on
Young is Dangerous, Old Takes the Throne
Young is Dangerous, Old Takes the Throne
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News