LINK, University vs. Atlético Nacional live online today on GOLPERU, Win Sports for free per friendly match: at what time, on what channels and where to watch online | Lineups | VIDEO | SPORTS-TOTAL

#LINK #University #Atlético #Nacional #live #online #today #GOLPERU #Win #Sports #free #friendly #match #time #channels #watch #online #Lineups #VIDEO #SPORTSTOTAL

Universitario de Deportes and Atlético Nacional will face each other this Sunday, January 14, 2024 in a friendly match at the DRV PNK Stadium. The match will be broadcast by GOLPERU and Win Sports signals. Find out what time they play, possible lineups and more about this important commitment. Likewise, in El Comercio you will find the minute by minute with all the incidents in real time.

WHEN DOES UNIVERSITY PLAY VS. NATIONAL?

The friendly match between Universitario de Deportes and Atlético Nacional will be played this Sunday, January 14, 2024 at the DRV PNK stadium.

WHAT TIME DOES UNIVERSITY VS. NATIONAL?

The match between Universitario de Deportes and Atlético Nacional is scheduled to be played starting at 6:00 p.m. (Peruvian time). We leave you the schedules of other countries so you don’t miss this important match.

Mexico: 5:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 6:00 p.m.

Colombia: 6:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 7:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 7:00 p.m.

Chile: 8:00 p.m.

Argentina: 8:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 8:00 pm

Uruguay: 8:00 p.m.

Brazil: 20:00 hours

WHAT CHANNEL TRANSMITS UNIVERSITY VS. NATIONAL?

The meeting between Universitario de Deportes and Atlético Nacional for the friendly match will be broadcast by the GOLPERU signal for the entire country, while for Colombia, the signal enabled to broadcast the match is that of Win Sports. Also, you can follow the minute by minute on the DT El Comercio website.

WHERE TO SEE UNIVERSITY VS. NATIONAL ONLINE?

In order to watch the online televised broadcast of the match between Universitario de Deportes and Atlético Nacional today online, you will have to create an account at Win Sports.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Which countries are in the direct qualification zone for the next World Cup?

According to the criteria of

Know more