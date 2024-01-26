LINK UTC vs Garcilaso LIVE FREE HD through DSports (DIRECTV), Liga 1 MAX, Fútbol Libre, Claro TV and Zapping: schedules, channels and how to watch ONLINE transmission dated 1 of Apertura 2024 | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

#LINK #UTC #Garcilaso #LIVE #FREE #DSports #DIRECTV #Liga #MAX #Fútbol #Libre #Claro #Zapping #schedules #channels #watch #ONLINE #transmission #dated #Apertura #FOOTBALLPERUVIAN

UTC vs. Garcilaso faces off LIVE and DIRECT via L1 MAX, DSports (DIRECTV), Claro TV and Zapping, in the duel corresponding to the first day of the 2024 Apertura Tournament of League 1. This match is scheduled for Friday, the 26th of January from 3:00 pm (Peruvian time) and will be played at the Germán Contreras Jara Stadium, located in the town of Cajabamba (Cajamarca). Remember that you can follow minute by minute, goals, best plays, statistics, lineups and all incidents through the Depor website.

UTC comes to this match after having completed its preseason in Cajamarca territory. Under the technical direction of Carlos Ramacciotti, the ‘Gavilán del Norte’ will seek to be the protagonist in this 2024 season to avoid flirting with the relegation zone, just as it did throughout last year.

Of course, unlike previous campaigns, the northerners will leave their home base at the Héroes de San Ramón Stadium and will move to the Germán Contreras Jara, a venue located in the town of Cajabamba. This means that the team will have to travel on a trip of approximately two hours to play their home games.

This decision by the Professional Football League was due to the fact that the Héroes de San Ramón did not resolve the observations made by the Peruvian Sports Institute (IDP). As expected, Ramacciotti disagreed: “We know that it is difficult not to play here, having to play on Fridays, but the people of Cajamarca have the right to watch the games, before we were visitors every 15 days, now we will be visitors every date.” , he said in dialogue with Palco Vip.

Let us remember that UTC finished in the thirteenth place in the accumulated standings of League 1 2023, saving itself from relegation in the last days of the Clausura Tournament. The Cajamarca team closed last season with 40 points, which were earned after 8 wins, 16 draws and 12 losses in 36 games played. They were five points above the last relegated club, Deportivo Binacional.

Ángel Romero, one of UTC’s signings for this campaign, thinks big and has already outlined the institution’s objectives for 2024. “It is going to be a great start for UTC, we are going to face it in the best way and try to achieve that it is at least an international tournament,” he also stated in the VIP Box.

Deportivo Garcilaso, for its part, comes into this match after beating Orense of Ecuador 4-0, in what was the presentation of its main team in the ‘Afternoon of Rico Garci’. The cast directed by Gerardo Ameli won thanks to the scores of Andrés Chicaiza, Adrián Ugarriza (2) and Renny Sinisterra. We will see if they are capable of hitting the mark in Cajabamba at the start of the 2024 season.

Where to see UTC vs. Garcilaso?

The match between UTC and Deportivo Garcilaso will be played at the Germán Contreras Jara Stadium and will be broadcast exclusively throughout Peru on the L1 MAX signal, available on the DIRECTV, Claro Sports, Best Cable and Zapping channel grid, in addition to its streaming version via Liga 1 Play. If you do not have any of these teleoperators and you do not have a way to enjoy this commitment, do not worry, since you will be able to do so through the minute by minute that Depor offers you.

What time do UTC vs. Garcilaso?

The match between UTC and Deportivo Garcilaso is scheduled for this Friday, January 26 from 3:00 pm according to Peru, Ecuador and Colombia time. In Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile and Brazil the duel will begin at 5:00 pm, in Venezuela and Bolivia at 4:00 pm, in Mexico at 2:00 pm, while in Spain at 9:00 pm

Where will UTC vs. Garcilaso?

