Links are strengthened for sports and the well-being of the people of Tolima

In a joint effort to promote sports and well-being in the region, the manager of Indeportes, Francy Liliana Salazar, held a fruitful meeting with Efraín Valencia, general manager of La Estación Centro Comercial.

“We are excited to announce the signing of strategic alliances that will promote sports development and quality of life in Ibagué and Tolima as the

reactivation of the Bowling League in the department,” indicated the official.

In an effort to revive the passion for bowling in the region, Francy Liliana Salazar reiterated the commitment to working together to reactivate the Bowling League in the Department. This project not only seeks to strengthen community connection, but also encourage an active and healthy lifestyle among residents.

On the other hand, it has been proposed to structure a Boxing Evening with national champions, allowing the excitement of boxing to reach the region with the participation of national champions, promoting local talent and giving the community the opportunity to enjoy a top-level sporting event.

This initiative will contribute to consolidating Ibagué and Tolima as prominent destinations on the national sports scene.

Schedule of Sports and Wellness Activities for Ibagueres and Tolimenses.

In line with the commitment to promote an active and healthy lifestyle, it was agreed to develop a complete schedule of sports and wellness activities. From sporting events to community well-being programs, the departmental government advances in its effort to offer varied options that meet the diverse needs and interests of the inhabitants of Ibagué and Tolima; These activities will take place in the shopping center in question.

Efraín Valencia, manager of the shopping center, said: “We are pleased with the culmination of the working group between the La Estación Shopping Center and Indeportes, for the promotion of all the activities of our department.”

These projects will be carried out in the first 100 days of the administration of the governor, Adriana Magali Matiz. With these strategic alliances, we seek to build a lasting legacy that promotes unity, health and joy through sports in the region.

Taken from the Government of Tolima