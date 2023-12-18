Linz is rebuilding: lots of construction sites and more green spaces

#Linz #rebuilding #lots #construction #sites #green #spaces

The energy transition is set to play a major role in the state capital in the coming year. “Decarbonization by 2050 has now arrived in people’s minds,” he says happily Mayor Klaus Luger (SPÖ).

Die Linz AG will help with two large projects. A major district heating offensive will connect thousands of single-family homes to the grid. Furthermore, there will be a power plant park in Linz Mitte Heat converter installed, which contributes up to 15 percent renewable energy to the district heating generation.

Climate change measures are also being implemented in the city center. Up to 1,000 new trees are expected to reduce the city’s heat islands. The greening, like in Kroatengasse, will continue next year.

Demolition of Post City

Next to the “Quadrill“in the tobacco factory and the high-rise building”High Five“ at Bulgariplatz, another major project is being initiated with the start of demolition work in Post City.

In addition to the ongoing housing projects “Living by the lake” in Pichling and the redesign in the Wimhölzel hinterland will “Post City Gardens“To make room for the growing city. After all, the population is increasing by around 1,000 every year.

Traffic relief for the city center

In order to calm traffic in Linz, the new bridge and public transport will be built next year. The A26 suspension bridge is scheduled to open at the end of summer and will therefore also improve traffic congestion.

With the agreement on the financing of the Regional light rail and the new trolleybus lines, further measures were taken to improve the city’s mobility concept. There is also a new bus route Pöstlingberg and a district bus for them Lunzerstraße.