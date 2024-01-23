Lion Remy, who was dumped in a pasture, goes to South Africa

#Lion #Remy #dumped #pasture #South #Africa

On March 17, Remy will go to The Lions Foundation in South Africa. This shelter is the sister foundation of the Leeuw Foundation. “Remy will also receive human care there,” director Robert Kruijff told RTL News.

“But it is especially nice for him, because he also has more space there. Here he has to make do with 10 by 20 square meters, but the shelter in South Africa is 700 hectares.”

Buddy Luna

Remy won’t go alone. He will make the journey together with his buddy Luna, a lioness. “Lions are social animals and although Remy was cared for on his own, we have tried to pair him with Luna in recent years so that he is not lonely.”

Remy was about four months old when he was dumped in a field in 2018. Where exactly he comes from is still a matter of speculation.

It became clear through the AAP Foundation that the animal came from a circus. But NH Nieuws writes that there are also stories about the Remy being transferred to a private individual. He is said to have eventually dumped him in a meadow to avoid problems with the police.