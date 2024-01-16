Lionel Messi adds a new trip in the first three months of 2024

#Lionel #Messi #adds #trip #months

After having arrived in North America in the second half of 2023, after winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and finishing his experience at PSG, 2024 holds new challenges for Lionel Messi with Inter Miami and the Argentina National Team. An issue that is striking is the amount of trips and distances that he has to travel in the preseason, but now an expedition with La Albiceleste is added.

According to Gastón Edul, the team led by Lionel Scaloni will travel to China for the FIFA Date in March and there they will have a couple of preparation duels, against the local national team and a UEFA team. The information from the TyC Sports journalist also indicates that the cities that the Argentines would visit would be Beijing and Hangzhou.

This would represent a great challenge for Messi, since before starting the campaign with the DRV PNK Stadium franchise he will have an impressive journey that includes going to El Salvador, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong and Japan. Likewise, he will also travel to Los Angeles (West Coast) and the Dominican Republic could join in case Moca FC defeats Nashville in the first round of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Argentina was already in China recently

The Albiceleste and the Argentine captain were already in Beijing recently, when they faced their counterpart from Australia in a friendly (2-0) from the Beijing Workers’ Sports Complex. In that duel, Messi scored the first of the goals just in the 2nd minute and Germán Pezzella scored the second. Following this, they went to Indonesia to face the local squad, but ’10’ no longer attended.

Striking appearance for Argentina and Messi

While the Argentines will visit Asia for the 2024 Copa América, the Brazilian National Team will play a couple of friendlies in Europe, against England (Wembley) and Spain (Santiago Bernabéu), so despite the fact that the second rival will apparently be European, the world champions give priority to the Asian market and the commercial gains they may have.

