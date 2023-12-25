Lionel Messi and Germán Pezzella, partying in the run-up to Christmas

The captain of the national team participated in the wedding of Antonela Roccuzzo’s sister, while the defender said yes accompanied by some world champions

Lionel Messi and Germán Pezzella had a Saturday before Christmas Eve partying in Rosario and Buenos Aires, respectively, while waiting for the meeting that the captain of the Argentine national team will hold with the coach, Lionel Scaloni, to retrace the path towards the latter’s continuity at the head of the national team.

Messi was at the wedding celebration of his sister-in-law Carla Roccuzzoand although he did not attend the church ceremony, he later participated in the party that was animated by one of his favorite cumbia groups: Los Totora.

“We wish you all to have a beautiful Christmas with your family. With us, Santa Claus put on the 10 and gave us this beautiful gift,” the band posted on their social networks with a photo next to Messi dressed in a white shirt and tie.

The one who instead dressed in a tailcoat was the also world champion Germán Pezzella, who came to Argentina to marry. with his partner, Agustina Bascerano. His teammates in Qatar, Nicolás Tagliafico, Gerónimo Rulli and Guido Rodríguez, his teammate in Betis, participated in the ceremony. The defender used his social networks to thank those present and his teammates who could not do so.

Meanwhile, with Christmas upon us, it is expected next week that the meeting between Lionel, Messi and Scaloni will finally take place, announced by the latter, who also traveled to Argentina to spend the holidays with his family in Pujato.

The coach himself questioned Scaloni’s continuity after the victory over Brazil at the Maracaná stadium last month and ratified it at the beginning of this month in Miami during the draw for the Copa América in the United States next year, where today there is no certainty of its presence there.

