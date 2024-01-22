Lionel Messi and Inter Miami ready to play against Dallas this Monday in preseason

#Lionel #Messi #Inter #Miami #ready #play #Dallas #Monday #preseason

He Inter Miami He returned after his match in El Salvador, and is preparing to face the FC Dallascon Lionel Messi on the playing field.

After 0-0 draw in Central American territoryhe Inter Miami He traveled directly to Dallas to play his second game of the preseason, prior to the start of the 2024 calendar of the MLS.

When and where is the match between FC Dallas vs Inter Miami broadcast?

The game will be held in the old Cotton Bowl at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Pacific Time).

The stadium is not very fond of memories for Argentina fans, since it was there where Diego Armando Maradona He played his last match in a World Cup, before testing positive for doping in the United States World Cup 1994.

The match, which will be broadcast live through the website of the MLSwill take place in freezing temperatures and probably below zero degrees Celsius, before traveling to Saudi Arabia to continue its preparation.

On this tour the Inter Miami will face the Al Nassra team in which the Portuguese plays Cristiano Ronaldoin a party that has been called “The Last Dance”he February 1st.

The convocation of Tata Martino

The coach of Inter Miamithe Argentinian Gerardo Martinoannounced that for this Monday’s game in Texas the great figures of the team such as Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets y Jordi Alba.

He Cotton Bowl has a capacity to 92 thousand fansand you will receive a match of FC Dallas for the first time in 15 years, after the franchise moved to Toyota Stadium.

Once the match is over, Inter Miami will travel home for a week of training, prior to his trip to Saudi Arabiain which the January 29 they will play against Al Hilaland later the aforementioned meeting before the Al Nasr, from CR7.