Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martínez, in the Top 10 best players in the world at the IFFHS Awards

Dec 26, 2023, 11:35am ET

In the awards of the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) were recognized Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martínez, the two Argentines who were among the top ten in the category of best player in the world.

Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martínez, the Argentines recognized among the ten best players in the world by IFFHS EFE

The champions with the National Team in Qatar 2022 shared a shortlist with great footballers on the planet and managed to place themselves in a top 10 that was won by the Norwegian Erling Haaland, with Kylian Mbappé in second place. The captain of Argentina came in third placesurpassing Rodri (Manchester City), Jude Bellingham (Dortmund/Real Madrid), De Bruyne (Manchester City), Kane (Tottenham/FC Bayern), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) and Vinicius Júnior (Real Madrid).

The Argentine champion of the CONMEBOL Libertadores with Fluminense Germán Cano was shortlisted in this same category.

Two garnets, among the “toughest players”

Sikou Niakate, Sporting de Braga, fue the most expelled man in 2023 with 5 red cards (3 times in the Portuguese League, one in the Portuguese Cup and one in the UEFA Champions League) and Behind him there are two players from Lanús.

The Argentinian Cristian Lema and the Paraguayan Jose Canale They accumulated four expulsions in just 14 games.