Lionel Messi and the great Olympic goal that was denied to him and left the fans sighing for a goal

All the fans around the world have kept their eyes on Lionel Messi during the start of the preseason Inter Miami ahead of the start of the 2024 season in the MLSsince the Argentine was about to score an extraordinary goal during his team’s second friendly against FC Dallas.

The duel, held in Cotton Bowl of the Texas city, registered a massive arrival of fans who went to see the two teams, with the extra attraction of seeing the world champion in action in Qatar 2022that was about to score a great goal which almost offsets the price of the ticket on its own.

The Argentine was close to achieving the score he is missing in his career

Messi’s almost goal

With FC Dallas in the lead from minute 3, thanks to a goal from Jesus Ferreirahe Inter Miami He went forward in search of an equalizer, to the point that four minutes after the scoring opened, a corner kick was taken by Messi, who put so much effect on his delivery that he was close to surprising Maarten Paes.

Thanks to the timely action of the goalkeeper, his club managed to resist to cause the ‘Flamingos’ to now have two consecutive games without scoring a goal, despite the arrival of the Uruguayan scorer Luis Suarez and the inclusion of the rest of the stars that make up the team, who participated for a large part of the time in both this match and last Friday’s match against The Savior.

The next commitment of Inter Miami It will be on Monday, June 29 against the Al Hilalwhere the Brazilian plays Neymar, who will not play as he recovers from his spectacular knee injury. Subsequently, the team MLS will also play against Al Nassr in the possible last game of Lionel Messi versus Cristiano Ronaldo.