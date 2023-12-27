Lionel Messi owns ultra-rare Ferrari! How much is the luxury car worth? Sports

#Lionel #Messi #owns #ultrarare #Ferrari #luxury #car #worth #Sports

This is extraordinary even for Lionel Messi (36)…

The superstar from US club Inter Miami owns, among many other stylish cars, an ultra-rare car: the Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti. Only four of these were made in total – and Messi is one of the lucky owners.

This luxury sled is said to belong to Messi

Foto: Getty Images

The purchase of the luxury car was worth a mere 28 million pounds (around 32.2 million euros) to Messi. He is said to have bought it at a secret auction in 2016.

Intense: The Ferrari body of “La Pulga” cost more money than former NBA superstar Michael Jordan (60) ever earned in the course of a year. Jordan is considered one of the best basketball players of all time, winning, among other things, six NBA titles and two Olympic gold medals (1984 and 1992).

Michael Jordan on the ball for the Chicago Bulls

Foto: AFP via Getty Images

According to the British radio station “Talksport”, Jordan is said to have collected the most money in the 1997/1998 season, when he pocketed around 27.7 million pounds (around 31.9 million euros). And that’s still less than Messi spent on his very special Ferrari…

However, like Messi, Jordan also earned a lot of money outside of sport, for example through advertising deals (including Nike).

Messi is said to have received around 50 million euros in each of his two years at Paris St. Germain (2021 to 2023). He also collected around 46 million euros through bonuses.

The Argentine world champion of 2022 is also making a lot of money at Inter Miami. He earns around 19.3 million euros a year, making him the top earner in the US professional soccer league MLS.

However, this sum only includes Messi’s salary. At the beginning of the year, Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas (60) revealed to the Spanish newspaper El País that Messi’s total compensation, which also includes a share of the league’s Apple TV deal, is between 47 and 57 million euros.

Crazy sums of money – thanks to which Messi can sometimes afford a Ferrari for more than 32 million euros…