Lionel Messi received very bad news ahead of Inter Miami’s debut in the MLS

Lionel Messi received bad news since he joined Inter Miami. His partner Benjamín Cremaschi underwent surgery for a hernia and will have between two to three months of recovery. Last season, the midfielder played 45 games, scored three goals and assisted seven times for the Herons, who reached the Leagues Cup.

The 18-year-old midfielder joins the infirmary of the team led by Gerardo Martino that already has Facundo Farías, who suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

“My family comes from Mendoza, from Argentina. They moved to Miami in 2001,” said the Argentine. (Photo: @benjacremaschi/Instagram)

What the Inter Miami medical report says about Benjamín Cremaschi’s health

“Inter Miami CF has today provided an update on the injury presented by midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi, who underwent surgery at the Baptist Clinic to repair a sports hernia and is expected to be available for team selection in two to three months. ”, confirmed the Inter Miami medical report.

Who is Benjamín Cremaschi: the Argentine who plays for the United States national team

Benjamín was born on March 2, 2005 in the United States and is the son of Pablo Cremaschi, the former Los Tordos and Los Pumas player, who settled in Miami with his wife Jimena in 2001.

In 2018 he signed his professional contract with Inter Miami and became the fifth player to emerge from the institution’s Academy to turn professional and quickly entered the radar of the Argentine and United States National Teams.

“My family comes from Mendoza, from Argentina. They moved to Miami in 2001. As a player I like to compete, have the ball and play. One of the players that I admire a lot is Rodrigo De Paul. I am happy, happy and ready to give everything,” he declared in an interview with the club’s official website.

When does MLS 2024 start?

The 2024 season calendar indicates that the MLS will begin on Wednesday, February 21, with the match between Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami against Real Salt Lake.

The friendlies that remain for Inter Miami