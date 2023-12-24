Lionel Messi’s Christmas in Rosario: an Argentine custom that he never negotiated

#Lionel #Messis #Christmas #Rosario #Argentine #custom #negotiated

Christmas card from the Messis

The Messi family’s Christmases always took place in the La Bajada neighborhood, in Rosario. There the barbecue was set up with friends and neighbors, the tables were taken out onto the street and the corks were uncorked after 12. It was the 90s and Lionel was already teaching with Newell’s Category 87 at the Malvinas Argentinas property. But the left-handed boy did not arrive tired either on Christmas Eve or at the end of the year. The love for the ball always could do more. For this reason, he could thank Santa Claus for a while if he gave him a bicycle, a ball or a Leprosy t-shirt, but he would immediately start fighting on the sidewalk. The family reunion at the Holidays is something that he never negotiated, not even the year he was signed by Barcelona.

On Sunday, September 17, 2000, Messi traveled from Rosario to Buenos Aires and left from Ezeiza with Jorge, his father, and Fabián Soldini, one of his first representatives. He cried, yes, but he was sure that good times were coming for him and his football. That football that he had to postpone at Newell’s when they limited the financial aid for his hormonal treatment and he moved to Barcelona, ​​where they opened the doors wide for him. The beginning was hard, because the test he did did not generate an immediate signing. However, as the weeks went by – once he was back in Rosario – they called him to let him know that he had to pack his bags in February 2001 to settle permanently on Catalan soil. Christmas of the second millennium could have been the last in his hometown; his love for his roots and culture prevented that from happening.

Lionel Andrés did not know on Christmas Eve 2000 that ten days before Carles Rexach, technical secretary of Barcelona, ​​had signed the Rosario intermediary Horacio Gaggioli on a napkin (the famous napkin), after playing a tennis doubles match at the Club. Pompeya, that he certified his signing at La Masía. The Messis raised their glasses and said goodbye to the 20th century with some nostalgia. They knew that their lives would change completely at the beginning of 2001. The European adventure began with all the members of the family: Jorge, Celia, Rodrigo, Matías, Lionel and María Sol. But the adaptation for the majority was difficult. A few months later, the only ones left were dad and the youngest male son. To make matters worse, in April, in what was his second game against Tortosa, Leo fractured his left fibula and was out until June. An ankle injury further complicated his return to the fields, which had been officially postponed in Barça’s Infantil B team because Newell’s did not send the documentation for his pass (FIFA had to intervene and only then did they enable him).

A family photograph of the Messis in Barcelona, ​​2001

That year 2001 was very hard for Lionel and his entire family. However, they did not give up in the face of the adversities that arose. Jorge encouraged him throughout his recovery and understood that it was necessary for both of them to recharge their batteries during those Holidays. They returned to Rosario for the summer holidays and Lionel had to deal with the strange sensation of wanting to stay in his city, with his friends, with his family, with his idiosyncrasies. The horizon was not clear. They had no idea that he would explode to the point of becoming one of the best footballers on the planet. In Barcelona some still looked askance at him because of his physical build and his sudaca condition. Furthermore, he hardly spoke at all or interacted with his classmates until he gained confidence. And that trust would be earned, over time, through goals and good performances. After the Christmas toast, the sweet bread and a New Year’s roast, Jorge and Lionel packed their suitcases again.

Led by Tito Vilanova, coach of Cadete B, he finished that season with 9 goals in 10 games. The sun began to rise. And already in 2002/2003, with Cadet A, he completely exploded with 38 goals in 31 games. Already settled and comforted in Catalonia, Jorge and Lionel returned for the 2002 festivities with the frustration of what had happened with the Argentine team led by Marcelo Bielsa in the World Cup in Korea-Japan. They fantasized about seeing Lío in the light blue and white, but a future appointment for the next World Cup in Germany did not even cross their minds since they did not even have the attention of the Youth scouts until there. His greatest desire, by lifting the cups in 2002, would be fulfilled the following year.

The four Messi brothers: Rodrigo, Matías, Lionel and María Sol

The Rosario’s football growth was exponential in 2003/2004, when he already captured the attention of all the local and international media. Even in Argentina they began to echo the “new Maradona.” From Juvenil B he went to A, jumped to Barcelona C and ended up playing for Barça B, the club’s subsidiary team and the last step before rubbing shoulders with the professionals. Soldini, his agent, contacted Claudio Vivas, Bielsa’s field assistant who had just renewed his contract with the Senior National Team, and gave him a VHS with his plays in six Barcelona youth games. The cassette passed into the hands of Hugo Tocalli, the Under 17 coach who, without the opportunity to meet him in person or time to meet him, excluded Messi from the World Cup of the category that took place in Finland. From the Spanish team, where, for example, his clubmate Césc Fábregas played, they were already probing him to nationalize him. But he didn’t want to know anything and waited for Argentina’s post-World Cup call.

The decision in the National Team had been made: they were going to call up the Rosario kid from Barcelona at any moment. The Argentina Sub 20 played the match for third place in the World Cup in the category (2-1 defeat against Colombia) on December 19, 2003. Tocalli did not think it was appropriate to shield him in that competition since Leo was Category 87 and the seniors were 83. Among other footballers, Fernando Cavenaghi, Pablo Zabaleta, Javier Mascherano traveled to the United Arab Emirates; and Carlos Tevez, who played the Intercontinental in Boca against Milan, did not. The Messis cheered on the Argentine youth team from a distance for the last time, on the eve of Christmas that year. It was the last one that he celebrated without wearing the national team’s clothing.

It was Julio Humberto Grondona who accelerated the protocols to confirm a friendly between the Argentina Under 20 and their counterpart from Paraguay. In reality, the event was an excuse to guarantee that Barça’s jewel was signed by the Albiceleste and would no longer count for Spain. On June 29, 2004, five days after reaching the age of majority, Messi entered the Argentinos Juniors field in the second half and scored a goal for Argentina’s 8-0 (the others were from Pitu Barrientos -2- , Ezequiel Lavezzi, Ezequiel Garay, Pablo Vitti and Federico Almerares -2-). It was his letter of introduction for what would be the 2005 South American Championship in Colombia. And the World Cup in Holland.

Messi along with Ezequiel Garay and Pablo Vitti, in the Sub 20

Festivities of 2004. Rosario again. Family again. Illusion again. This time the Argentine team, what they had fought so hard for, was a reality. It had already been released and the best thing was approaching: officially competing for the first time. While Messi was toasting with his team and reveling in the title won by Newell’s del Tolo Gallego and Ariel Ortega, in Rosario another Lionel, Scaloni, scored a goal for Argentina in the friendly against the Catalan team played on December 29. A few days later, the man from Rosario settled in Ezeiza to prepare for the South American tournament in which he marked a turning point: the Albiceleste’s top scorer with 5 goals and qualification for the Mundialito in the Netherlands.

If the South American had been his “path to glory”, the U20 World Cup was his glory per se. Legend has it that Grondona traveled from Germany (where the Major League was playing in the Confederations Cup) to Holland to warn coach Francisco Ferraro in person that Messi had to start. Pancho had opted for the Vitti-Gustavo Oberman duo for the debut with a 1-0 defeat against the United States that complicated Argentina. From there, Messi defeated Egypt in the group stage, Colombia in the round of 16, Spain in the quarterfinals and Brazil in the semifinals. In the final against Nigeria, he scored a double and was crowned champion for the first time with his country. He was the tournament’s top scorer (6 goals) and won the Golden Ball. He had outgrown the youth tournament and many said that he should have been considered for the Confederations Cup with the Major, directed by José Pekerman and the coach he knew, Tocalli.

By then, he was already a regular in Frank Rijkaard’s Barcelona team that would win the Champions League that season. Messi played his last game of 2004 on December 20 in the 2-0 victory against Celta de Vigo at the Camp Nou and enjoyed the European winter break to resume activity on January 7 in the classic won against Espanyol as a visitor. The only mole had been the unusual expulsion in the friendly against Hungary seconds after having debuted with the Major. At that point, the rumors were taking shape as reality: Pekerman and Tocalli had made the decision to take him to the 2006 World Cup in Germany. The other teammate and great promise of national football? Oscar Ustari, who was third goalkeeper behind Pato Abbondanzieri and Leo Franco.

The first Christmas of the Messis with Thiago and Mateo together

Time passed, the years, anniversaries in which he was committed to the National Team because many continental and international competitions are included in June 24, the day of his birth, but Messi never changed the literal and familiar warmth of the Holidays in Rosary beads. In Barcelona they were clear that there was no way to convince him to stay there for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or New Year’s Eve. It had to be let be. He never missed a training session or a game, so why not allow him to recharge positive energy with his team? Neither the frustrations of not having entered the quarterfinal elimination against Germany in 2006 nor the defeat against Brazil in the 2007 Copa América final dampened the celebrations in his hometown. And his meteoric career predicted success, sooner or later, with the National Team, just as it happened year after year in Barcelona. The very hard blow of South Africa 2010 was felt at the sweet table at the end of the year, but with the 10 on his back, the captain’s ribbon on his arm (behind Mascherano) and the Copa América at home to play, it was looming what could be a great 2011.

That year one of Messi’s most critical points in the Argentine national team was recorded. A large part of the fans blamed him for being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Copa América against Uruguay. It was the hottest moment of rejection. Calling him “cold chested” was commonplace. And many of those who today rub allusive tattoos defenestrated him at that time, accusing him of being “Spanish.” The family environment sheltered Lionel who continued to win everything in Barcelona and would have extra reasons to celebrate in 2012: the birth of his first child, Thiago. That was one of the most special Christmases, with the foundations of his relationship with Antonela Roccuzzo already solidified a while ago. And in the 2013 Holidays, with renewed World Cup hope and Argentina’s qualification for the Cup in Brazil sealed, the longing for the end of the year was repeated.

Although it broke his soul, the world runner-up had left good feelings for the national team that would no longer have Alejandro Sabella as driver but rather Tata Martino, Messi’s sidekick. Certified power at an intercontinental level, Argentina presented itself as a candidate for the 2015 and 2016 Copa América. Lionel was obsessed with winning the title that was so denied to him with the Senior National Team and implored the sky, watching fireworks at the finals of those years, whether it was given in Chile or the United States. Everything was in vain. Even his inner circle was given the chance to resign from the national team if he did not find glory in the short term, something that happened in the Copa América Centenario.

The time that the Messi family likes the most: Christmas and New Year

The birth of his son Mateo (2015) and his marriage to Antonela (2017) helped him rearrange his ideas and sporting goals with Argentina. With Barcelona everything worked out; with his country nothing. The turbulence in a dynamited AFA caused Martino to be ejected, Edgardo Bauza arrived and Jorge Sampaoli was later appointed in technical direction. At the end of 2017, Messi rescued the National Team with his memorable hat trick against Ecuador as a visitor and got them into the World Cup in Russia. Even so, at those Holidays both he and his family sensed that something was not right prior to what could become one of his last World Cups.

Not even months after the heartbreaking end due to the elimination in the round of 16 against France and a new lost chance to win a World Cup, Messi changed his end-of-year itinerary. “December 2018. The most beautiful month as always,” was one of Antonela Roccuzzo’s messages on social networks during the summer vacation in Rosario. There was no other: the Messi family, in their payments, continued to reconnect with the world and Lionel filled the energy bar to go in search of new challenges the following year, with the Copa América in Brazil as a carrot to go after him.

Having inaugurated the hitherto unpredictable cycle of La Scaloneta with third place in the continental event, the Messis celebrated Christmas 2019 in Rosario and left on a lightning trip to Punta del Este to attend the renewal of vows of their couple of close friends Luis Suárez and Sofía Balbi, who celebrated ten years of marriage between those Holidays. 2020, particular as it is for the whole world, meant that the most beloved family of all had to go through Christmas locked up at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Neither travel nor reunion with loved ones. They were the only Parties on Catalan soil and Leo’s final farewell as a Barcelona player, since in mid-2021 he would sign for PSG.

The last parties of the Messi family, with Leo as world champion

The 2021 Holidays were with mixed sensations. Lionel Andrés Messi had ended his drought with the Argentine team by winning the Copa América in the Maracaná itself against Brazil. After the consecration, he cried before the cameras as he was rarely seen. That trophy symbolized the closing of a brilliant circle for his career and freed him from all responsibility for what would happen the following year in Qatar. However, the 10th knew that he was not completely comfortable in Paris Saint Germain and his family realized the difficulties of adaptation they had in France. It was, without a doubt, one of the years in which it was most difficult for all the family members to pack their suitcase and board for Europe (because the destination was not Barcelona but Paris).

For the close of 2022, Messi shared a message on December 31 with which he made it clear that he spent one of the Holidays that he will remember most in his life: “A year ends that I will never be able to forget. The dream I always pursued finally came true. But that wouldn’t be worth anything if it weren’t for the fact that I can share it with a wonderful family, the best one can have, and some friends who always support me and didn’t let me stay on the floor every time I fell.”

The preference for Rosario that he has carried since he can remember will never change. And while he defines whether he will dare to compete in his sixth World Cup in 2026, Lionel Messi will have the luxury of toasting these Holidays and – at least – in the next two, feeling like a world champion.